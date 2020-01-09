Since the 1980’s Americans have been seeking straighter teeth and whiter smiles. It became our trademark throughout the world. Once many years ago I was doing a smile makeover on a middle aged man from Italy. When my work was complete his wife came back to our chair, he stood up and she hugged him. With tears in her eyes she said “You look like an American!” as she hugged him. Currently we have many choices for smile makeovers: braces, dental whitening, bonding, direct and indirect veneers. Many Adult patients choose dental veneers, as many smile makeovers can be completed in a few weeks. Veneers allow patients to choose the color, shape and design they would like.

The process starts with a consultation and evaluation of concerns. We just ask the patient to hold up a mirror and show us what you would like to change.

The focus follows from this. We stay focused on what our patient wants and remember what they don’t want. We offer a digital before and simulated after smile design photo. Patients are encouraged to be involved in co-creating their ideal smile.

We then do a 3-d model of your current smile and a diagnostic wax-up model that is the planned result.

Patients then have the treatment appointment and leave with a temporary that is made from the 3-d model so he/she can see just how our proposed smile will look. By the time patients receive their final restorations they have seen them from every angle and there are no surprises. That’s the truth about dental veneers and smile makeovers. A beautiful smile is beauty observed.

Jenifer C. Back DMD

Sarasota Smile Design

3800 Clark Rd.

941-927-5411