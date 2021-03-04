Lakewood Ranch Dental is proud to announce it will now be offering all-natural facial rejuvenation procedures to treat facial aging. Both Dr. Michael Kanter and Dr. Richard Miron will be part of a nationally recognized new trend that favors natural facial esthetics under the name CARE Esthetics which is short for Center for Advanced Rejuvenation and Esthetics.

“We are so pleased we can bring these very novel techniques to reverse facial aging right here in Lakewood Ranch.” stated Dr Richard Miron. “Men and woman can now feel safe when they are trying to look their best.” The procedure Dr Miron has come to perfect is Platelet Rich Fibrin or PRF. PRF is a technology that uses the body’s natural healing proteins and concentrated growth factors found within the patient’s own blood. This is used to rejuvenate skin, repair scars, treat hair loss and speed recovery. “Amazingly, this is done with a simple blood draw.” added Dr Miron.

CARE Esthetics is the top facial aesthetics center in the United States. They are currently taking appointments for complimentary consultations. These new advancements offer a peace-of-mind by offering an alternative to using chemicals and fillers. The advancements in regenerative science is cutting edge for our time.

Dr. Richard Miron, Facial Esthetics Expert Clinician, Professor, Author

For more information or to schedule a consultation, call the office at 941.907.8300 or email us at [email protected]