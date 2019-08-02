Offering front row seats on Sarasota Bay, extraordinarily expansive residences with panoramic views and curated resort amenities, Auteur is the area’s most sophisticated waterfront lifestyle. But there is added allure for those who feel most at home on the water. In fact, residents will be able to take advantage of three convenient ways to enjoy the Gulf Coast’s best boating, fishing and more.

Barton & Gray Mariners Club

Auteur residents can enjoy captained and catered yachting excursions can with an optional membership with Barton & Gray Mariners Club next door. Benefits include access to a fleet of renowned Hinckley yachts, and simplified scheduling and concierge. In addition, members can enjoy boats in all 21 of Barton & Gray’s 21 harbors, unlimited reservations, and access to several signature annual events such as the Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac, the Masters Tournament or Art Basel in Miami.

Hyatt Regency Yacht Basin

The Hyatt Regency Yacht Basin is practically at Auteur’s doorstep, with available slips for boats up to 50 feet. Residents can walk out of their new residence and onto their boat for an adventure in the bay, on the Gulf or to destinations beyond. Facilities include floating docks, a dock master, power, water, laundry facilities and pump-out station.

Marina Jack’s

In addition, Marina Jack’s deep-water marina is just around the corner with slips accommodating vessels up to 228 feet. Amenities include fully stocked ship’s store, fuel dock, shuttle service and more. It’s also a terrific dining venue too. Boaters can enjoy mesmerizing sunset views from the second floor dining room along with an exceptional menu of steaks, seafood and pasta, and an award-winning wine list.

Auteur introduces a new style of Sarasota Bayfront living.

Designed for the ease of everyday livability and smartly configured from the inside out, open flow-through floorplans at Auteur feature continuous walls of glass that span multiple living areas to create stunning, wraparound views of Sarasota Bay and the city. And an ideal Boulevard of the Arts location lets residents step out their door to the world-class arts, culture, and recreational activities.

Amenity spaces are equally impressive, including a fitness center and yoga studio, chef-ready Sub- Zero®/Wolf® demonstration kitchen and dining lounge, tropical pool terrace, a destination restaurant, and much more. And Auteur residents can take advantage of exclusive privileges offered for membership at Sarasota’s premier private club, The Founders Golf Club, featuring a Robert Trent Jones, Jr. championship course.

A limited collection of luxury condominiums overlooking Sarasota Bay are available at Auteur from the $2 millions. More information is available at AuteurSarasota.com. Sales gallery is located at 1297 North Palm Avenue -- call 941-218-2855 to schedule an introduction.