Meet Ron Chase, a loyal donor with SunCoast Blood Centers (SCBC) since 2017 who has now contributed more than seven gallons of blood products to our community. In early 2020 Ron fell ill, suffering the effects of the coronavirus. Soon after, he became aware of the ground-breaking research being performed by SCBC on treatments for critically ill COVID-19 patients.

SCBC led the charge in discovering how transfusing plasma that contains COVID-19 antibodies into a person still fighting the virus can provide a boost to the patient’s immune system and potentially help them recover. Individuals who recover from COVID-19 have developed antibodies to the virus that remain in the plasma portion of their blood, and the convalescent plasma of these individuals has proven to be an effective treatment! One out of five COVID-19 patients needs convalescent plasma.

SCBC is the ONLY community nonprofit blood center that provides convalescent plasma for Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Manatee Memorial Hospital, Moffitt Cancer Center and eight other local hospitals at NO COST.

Upon learning this information, Ron jumped into action. Beginning in April of 2020, he became a frequent donor of convalescent plasma. Plasma donations can occur as often as every 14 days. To date, Ron has donated twelve times! Each donation helps in creating four doses of treatment for the local supply.

SCBC asks you to join Ron and is calling on COVID-19 survivors to donate convalescent plasma to help treat life-threatening cases of the virus. Each time you successfully donate convalescent plasma you’ll receive a $50 Amazon gift card.

Potential convalescent plasma donors must schedule an appointment at 941-993-8119 or email [email protected].

