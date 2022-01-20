National developer Property Markets Group and Sarasota-based JEBCO Ventures have teamed up in the development of One Park Sarasota. This 18-story luxury condominium will soon become the icon of bayside luxury living in the heart of Downtown Sarasota’s Waterfront District. Designed by Sarasota-based firm Hoyt Architects, the One Park building will rise on the corner of the Boulevard of the Arts and North Tamiami Trail. Overlooking Sarasota Bay, the building’s unique design will deliver unobstructed panoramic views of the bay, the downtown skyline, and beyond.

With prices starting at $1.86 million, these 149 spacious residences will include fully finished two-, three-, and four-bedroom floor plans ranging from 2,460 to 4,100 square feet. Each residence features grand 12-foot ceilings, seamless personalization with PMG smart home technology, impeccable finishes, and an outdoor terrace with glass railings and a summer kitchen. A collection of six lavish two-story penthouse suites ranging from 5,480 to 8,340 square feet feature private rooftops with summer kitchens and plunge pools.

One Park Sarasota will also host the area’s finest collection of resort-style amenities for its residents, including an infinity-edge pool and spa deck with lounge areas, fully staffed Executive Office Suites, private theater room, lounge area, wine room, golf room, children’s playroom, and more. The 15,000 square foot Fitness Center will feature state-of-the-art exercise equipment, Pilates, yoga, and cycling rooms. The One Park Wellness Spa will provide ultimate relaxation with a Himalayan salt cave, heated marble tables, treatment rooms and private his and hers locker rooms with steam and sauna rooms. The nearby Sarasota Bay Harbor will also have a limited number of slips available for One Park residents, offering direct boating access to Sarasota Bay. Unparalleled services led by the dedicated concierge staff will include valet parking, package delivery, and dog walking.

Sales at this once-in-a-lifetime address are now underway through Coldwell Banker Realty in Downtown Sarasota, the exclusive sales team for One Park. To learn more about One Park, visit OneParkSarasota.com or call 844-663-7275 to speak with a Sales Executive.