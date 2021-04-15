Maternity patients delivering at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center (LWRMC) will be cared for in a brand new environment that offers a “spalike” feel. The recently completed $3 million renovation project conveys current design trends for labor and delivery spaces, offering the look and feel of an upscale hotel, rather than a traditional clinical setting.

Renovations expand the Women’s Center to 14 spacious labor, delivery and postpartum rooms designed to help mom and baby bond together in one space for their entire stay. The rooms also feature completely new finishes and amenities, including personalized mood and sensory lighting controls and added space for extended family. Upgraded furniture, large televisions and options to hide or disguise clinical aspects of the room are ideal, postdelivery, to help mom and baby relax as they recover.

Daily quiet time each afternoon, and a daily “tea at two,” aromatherapy and infused water options, relaxation music and spacious updated showers are among some of the other refinements for an added comfortable patient experience.

ADDITIONAL WOMEN’S CENTER FEATURES & ACCREDITATIONS

• Audrey Davis, MD, is the recently appointed medical director of neonatology. She has more than 20 years of experience in neonatalperinatal medicine. The hospital’s nursery has a neonatologist on staff 24/7.

• LWRMC is the first in the community to offer a Birth Designer Program to help empower new parents to create the birth plan of their choice.

• LWRMC is named a Best Maternity Hospital by Newsweek in partnership with the Leapfrog Group

• LWRMC is recognized as a Blue Distinction Center+ for Maternity Care

LEARN MORE & SEE PICTURES OF THE NEW WOMEN’S CENTER AT: lwrmc.com/womenscenter

Personalized Care

Meet the Lakewood Ranch Medical Group - OB/GYN Team

Pictured left to right at the Women’s Center at LWRMC: Felicia A. Wagman, MD, FACOG; Terrell Martin, MD and Joel Hallam, DO, FACOG;

“Finding a mutual interest with each of my patients helps to build trust over time and can offer an easier distraction for the patient during delivery.” - Dr. Hallam

“Fostering a relationship with my patients helps them to feel an extra support system.” - Dr. Wagman

“Getting to know my patients and their personal wishes is important to me.” - Dr. Martin

The Lakewood Ranch Medical Group-OB/GYN team is delivering babies at the new Women’s Center. Book an appointment online with LWRMG-OB/GYN at: lakewoodranchmedicalgroup.com