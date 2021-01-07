Would you agree that most people are happy to be “out with the old and in with the new” when it comes to 2020? It has been a year hasn’t it?

If you are looking forward to creating something spectacular in your life for this next year it will require some planning. Whether it is a new career you aspire to, a new project you are working on, a new intimate relationship you hope to create or a better relationship with someone already in your life, it will take thoughtful preparation.

Let me share a story with you. When I was in my late 20’s I attended a weekend workshop that was intended to help with some life planning. During that weekend, I set some specific goals, to own my own home, to have enough money to travel, to be promoted as an Account Executive with AT&T and to be happily married with children.

Quite coincidentally, a few years later I came across the list I had made during that workshop. To my surprise, I had accomplished everything on the list ... except one thing. I wasn’t happily married with children. Hah, I wasn’t even married! Prior to that, evidently I was focused on my career. Clearly, I had some unfinished business to tend to.

The important point about this story is what I had accomplished. My accomplishments we correlated with the intention I created in that workshop. This produced a profound effect on me as I began the journey of intentional planning.

What do you aspire to accomplish? Short term is 6 months to two and a half years. Long term is two and a half years up to 10 years. I encourage you to make your lists, today—right now. It could be to attain a certain income level, or to create a new meal plan and exercise routine for better health, to discuss estate planning or financial planning issues with your spouse or family or maybe to plan a long overdue vacation. Perhaps you have been blessed with money and want to use your time and talents to help others but don’t know where to start.

This is your life. Only you have the ability to create or make changes and there are no “do overs”. When you are in your 80’s what accomplishments would you be proud to have attained? It is never too late to plan, even if you are already 80. Call me if you would like some help or direction. I would love to work with you on a plan you want to create or help you figure out what your passion is.

Freya is a Life Coach, a Florida Supreme Court Certified Family Mediator, a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst, and is certified as a Chartered Special Needs Consultant.

