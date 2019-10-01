During a time where many choirs across the country have gone silent, Key Chorale has found ways to bring us together to experience the transformative power of music.

Key Chorale has launched 8 new episodes of the Come Together Choir –Online Choral Rehearsals, Volume Two, and if you are a singer, you know how important it is for singers to come together, to connect, to communicate and to make music. It is part of our DNA. It’s who we are. Due to the health crisis, singing in choirs has been a challenge, but the need to come together, to make music, has never been more important.

Key Chorale launched their Come Together Choir Online Choral Rehearsals, Volume One this past March to meet this need. If you are just learning about this, you can still register and participate anytime in Volume 1, and our new Volume 2 that began September 24. The Come Together Choir is a partnership with Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s, JFCS of the Suncoast, and Key Chorale.

Volume 2, Songs of Protest, Peace & Love includes music from the folk era of the 50s and 60s. We’ll learn great songs like If I Had a Hammer, Blowin’ in the Wind, Down by the Riverside, We Shall Overcome, California Dreamin’ and more. New episodes will premiere each week on Thursdays 2pm EST through November 12 and then will be available afterwards on the Key Chorale YouTube channel to watch over and over again.

You will learn 11 songs from unison to four-parts, as well as warm-ups and vocal exercises that will improve your breath control and singing ability. These episodes are shot from the perspective of the choir, focused on Artistic Director Joseph Caulkins as he guides 9 singers and YOU through each fun rehearsal. So turn up the volume and sing your heart out with the Come Together Choir!

To learn more or to sign up to sing with us, please visit www.KeyChorale.org.

Never has our mission been more important than now. We are committed to finding ways to continue bringing the transformative power of music to our community – even during this pandemic. We are resolved to use our creativity and innovation to reinvent and reimagine the ways we do that this season and in seasons to come.

To donate: www.KeyChorale.org/donate.