What does that mean to you? Typically, we think of the term,

“Home for the Holidays”, as we want to, or try to return home, to our roots, to our family for nurture, comfort and fun during the Holiday season. It is not always possible for us to be “Home” for the Holidays.

In the old days, your parents or grandparents likely gathered together, because people lived closer. Today, families are spread farther apart, some of us living in other states or even in other countries and it is not always feasible to be physically together.

We generally think of the Holidays as being this jubilant, perfect time of year, but the truth is, many people spend the Holidays alone or feeling alone even in the presence of others. “Home” doesn’t have the same meaning to everyone.

To those of us who have lost a parent... ”Home” means death, emptiness and grieving a loved one.

To a child whose parents are no longer together... ”Home” might mean choosing loyalties, anger or hearing bad information about a parent you love, missing a sibling, a pet or extended family gatherings.

To a service member stationed overseas or in another state...

”Home” is the loss of comfort, normalcy and daily family routine.

To the elderly... ”Home” may mean loneliness, living in a facility and getting few visitors.

To the infirmed... ”Home” may mean wondering if you will ever heal, be free from pain, be back home and able to live life fully again.

To the homeless... ”Home” may mean someplace long forgotten but still “Hoped” for.

Perhaps we can think about having “Hope” for the Holidays. According to Merriam Webster, “Hope” means that what you desire is possible or achievable.

In the spirit of this season, I wish you “Hope” for your future, for your dreams, desires and passion to become a reality.

One simple way to have “Hope” is to give. Lend a hand, shake a hand. Open or hold a door. Give a smile. Offer a meal to a senior or someone who is alone in your neighborhood or better yet, invite them to your family meal. Read a book to, mentor, coach or teach someone else’s child. Send someone a card or note of encouragement. Ring the bell for Salvation Army. Serve a meal to the homeless.

Freya Robbins, CDFA™

When we give “Hope” to others, we receive exponential “Hope” ourselves.

This last month, I had the opportunity to give “Hope” to my mother who was dying of cancer.

I promised to be with her to the end allowing her to stay in her home. My time and income were sacrificed, and my family missed my attention. This gift was intended for my mother, but it turns out the real gift was to me. What an incredible experience to have these precious moments with my mother.

Wherever you are, near or far, surrounded by loved ones or feeling alone, my wish for you is

“Hope” for the Holidays!

