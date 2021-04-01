If you are an employer in Bradenton, Sarasota, Ellenton, Parrish, Lakewood Ranch or Palmetto, your business and your employees can benefit from the occupational health and workers’ compensation services of Manatee Urgent Care.

Occupational health services can help businesses bridge the gap by offering their workforce easy access to healthcare services. Designed to protect your employees from potential risks and hazards on the job, Manatee Urgent Care occupational healthcare services assist with both injury prevention and injury care.

COMPREHENSIVE OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE AND HEALTH SERVICES OF MANATEE URGENT CARE:

Employer Services

Employment Physicals

Drug Screens

Alcohol Breathalyzer

PPD (TB Skin Test)

DOT Physicals

Flu Shots

Workers’ Compensation

Injury Treatment

Needle Stick/Exposure Testing

Occupational Testing

Hepatitis B

Vaccine

Vaccine Titers

Vision

PPD TB-Screening

U/A Dip

A/P & Lat Lumbar X-Ray

Electrocardiogram

Complete Blood Count

Blood Chemistry

Employee Fitness

An important overall goal of the occupational health field is to help improve employee safety even before their first day on a new job. A drug screening, for example, can help make sure that new hires are the right fit to perform their job tasks safely. In cases of physically demanding work, the pre-placement exam can be critical to preventing potential injuries on the job by first assessing consistency of an employee’s fitness level with the demands of the job. This includes the DOT physical, which is mandated by the Federal Motor Carrier Administration, and helps to determine if a driver is physically, mentally and emotionally fit to operate a commercial motor vehicle.

Specialized Providers

Occupational health physicians and clinical staff at Manatee Urgent Care specialize in providing personalized clinical care and programs aimed at disease prevention, health promotion and protection in the workplace.

In addition to Occupational Health, Manatee Urgent Care offers comprehensive services for the entire family in two locations and is open seven days. Services include care for urgent injuries and illnesses, flu shots, and school and sports physicals. COVID-19 testing is also currently available.

