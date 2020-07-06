With 44 years of experience representing the Gulf Coast's finest and most distinct properties, we are pleased to introduce these stunning properties and homes for sale.

Artfully designed gardens and grounds

6 beds | 6 baths | 7,799 sq. ft.

Breathtaking Gasparilla Sound views showcase this spectacular Mediterranean estate, poised atop 2 acres. A meandering pebble drive through swaying palms and sparkling ponds leads to the impressive courtyard with tiled fountain. Exquisite interiors feature terracotta tile floors, exposed beams, and rustic arched wooden doors while expansive living areas on every level offer many places for family and friends to gather or relax and take in the stunning water views. 4090 Loomis Ave

The style – pure Palm Beach

4 beds | 4 baths | 7,003 sq. ft.

Located on sun-soaked Siesta Key, this waterfront estate pays homage to artistry and craftsmanship. Exquisitely constructed and poised on the protected deep boating waters of Cocoanut Bayou, the appealing layout features imported finishes from Europe, including exotic woods, hand-carved travertine, and antique lighting from the great estates of Palm Beach. French doors open to an alluring loggia that overlooks the water and open-air swimming pool and private dock. 4205 Higel Ave

Gulf-front majesty

4 beds | 4 baths | 4,574 sq. ft.

Nothing stands between you and your view at Siesta’s Key’s newest boutique luxury offering, Oceane. Walls of glass, immense living spaces, and the latest in modern design highlight one of the best views on the island. More than 700 sq. ft. of terrace along more than 70 feet of Gulf of Mexico frontage sets the stage for stunning sunsets accented by the distant twinkle of downtown Sarasota. 4750 Ocean Blvd #101

17th Century-style Tuscan farmhouse

3 beds | 3 baths | 5,099sq. ft.

Lavishly embellished with Old-World authenticity, this custom home built by John Cannon blends craftsmanship with panoramic water views. No detail has been overlooked. Walls have been finished to look like aged plaster; terra cotta floors with hand-made tiles have been acid-washed and stained to look like they’ve seen centuries of wear; popular frescoes; and ceiling beams were hand-selected. 315 S Shore Dr

For more information about these properties and to view more Manatee, Charlotte, and Sarasota homes for sale, visit michaelsaunders.com.