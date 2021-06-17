Men often think they won’t have any health problems until they reach a certain age, but Dr. Al Peters says that’s not always the case. In fact, younger men are now coming into his office, the Center of Anti-Aging Medicine & Hormone Wellness.

We are now seeing men in their 30s and 40s who are suffering from conditions like fatigue, weight gain, loss of muscle mass, low libido, sleep disorders and erectile dysfunction. In his 30 years as a physician, he has never seen so many men with such low testosterone levels.

Dr. Peters attributes this trend to two main factors: lifestyle and the environment.

“We live in a very stressed society,” he says. “We’re required to do more day in and day out.”

He worries about environmental effects on our health, as well. Toxins in our water and the air can have negative affects on men’s fertility, among other hormonal functions.

To uncover all the possible contributing causes, Dr. Peters takes a holistic approach with his patients and their treatment plans. He begins his 1.5-hour initial consultation getting a very detailed history, ranging from diet and nutrition to exercise and sexual function. Dr. Peters also looks at how a patients daily work stress might affect his overall health.

After gathering and discussing detailed medical and lifestyle information, very specific medical testing will then take place. Dr. Peters reviews all specialty testing and makes correlations between them and the patient’s symptoms to create a course of action.

“It’s not just medications and hormones,” he says. “For many, it’s going to involve a lifestyle change.”

Although his patients range between their early 30’s to octogenarians, the typical patient is closer to middle age with kids and a good but stressful job. He complains about increased belly fat, muscle weakness/loss even though he’s still working out, lack of energy and diminished sexual function. Dr. Peters also assesses the patient’s nutritional intake and devises a tailored workout program. Hormone balancing is another important component of the treatment plan. Testing often reveals hormone imbalances which explains many of their symptoms. Working with a trusted compounding pharmacy like Sarasota Compounding Pharmacy is imperative as we design the customized treatment plan for each individual.

These men do extremely well on the treatment plan. They come back reporting that they have lost weight, are doing better at work and experiencing better relationships with their wives and children.

His biggest challenge with his male patients is their reluctance to see a doctor. “We still have a bit of a stigma in that if men ask for help, it’s a sign of weakness,” he says. “This couldn’t be further from the truth.” “Men want to slow down the process of aging just as much as women."

Dr. Peters urges men to be proactive with their health. “Put your health first,” he says. “If you don’t keep your body in it’s healthiest state, you won’t be able to be your best for yourself or your loved ones.”

$50 OFF ZRT SALIVA TEST with Free Pharmacist Consultation from Sarasota Compounding Pharmacy.