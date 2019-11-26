Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell technologies... All Hype? Or The Future of Anti-Aging?

We have entered into the rapidly evolving age of Regenerative Medicine, using breakthroughs in cell to cell communication to reset your body's natural ability to heal and repair itself. Advances in Stem Cell technology race forward at an ever increasing rate as people just like you are demanding non-surgical alternatives to the multiple degenerative conditions of aging and inflammation.

If you are asking “What is a Stem Cell?”

Think of them as simply the master cells of rebuilding the body. They are the building blocks of our genetic code and cellular programming that coordinate healing through bio-signaling to restore our innate capacity of repair & regeneration.

“Regenerative Medicine is the vanguard of 21st century health “ – According to Journal: American College of Cardiology

Regenerative Aesthetics is a new field of regenerative medicine that aims to restore and renew the body at the cellular level, dramatically reversing the sands of time and maintaining an aesthetically desirable youthful appearance.

What we really now know is that men and women all over the world want their hair back, they want their sexual organs to work and they want to look and feel their best into their later years.

This brings us to the 3 Regenerative Therapies you should know about.

The first and most widely known of these regenerative therapies is Platelet Rich Plasma or PRP which utilizes your own Blood Plasma and Platelets in a concentrated form to activate the healing cascade. Recruiting your own innate Stem Cells for accelerated wound healing and tissue regeneration.

Known as “Liquid Gold”, your platelets and plasma have been shown to rejuvenate the

skin

hair follicles

nerve fibers

sexual organs

joints and more

Unfortunately, we are finding clinically that not all PRP is created equally. In fact, some people have a very low concentration of these regenerative growth factors or a high amount of inflammatory cytokines resulting in inconsistencies from person to person, session to session. As PRP continues to get more popular in the mainstream, we find it important to share some of the newer, more optimal Regenerative Technologies that have been emerging.

Which leads us to... The second regenerative therapy you should know about.

Stem Cell Growth factors & Cytokines. Sourced from Bone Marrow Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSC's) however, they do not contain any actual stem cells or DNA. Growth factors are naturally occurring proteins in your body that regulate cellular growth, healing, proliferation and differentiation under controlled conditions and play a role in cellular communication. . They are master bio-signals acting as “command and control” over your body's natural healing processes and modulation of inflammation.

It has been shown that cells in aging skin generate less growth factors than cells in youthful skin. For example, by the time you are 50, on average 4% of these regenerative bone marrow MSCs are in circulation compared to what you had when you were in your teens. Hence, we age because we damage faster than we repair in our later years.

By simply adding concentrated MSC Growth factors & Cytokines to our Regenerative Therapies we can consistently improve hair loss, skin rejuvenation, collagen growth, sexual organ function, and more. We know for a fact that daily use of skin care products containing stable growth factors and cytokines help reduce the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles and improve skin tone & texture.

Lastly, and most importantly is the latest frontier and the 3rd regenerative therapy you should know about.

The Future of Regenerative Medicine... Known as Stem Cell Exosomes. Science is showing us that the optimal way to provide true “stem cell therapy” is to directly provide the cell bio-signals in high concentrations. After all, the signaling is what we really require to regenerate a normal healthy physiology.

Exosomes are regarded as the purest form of cellular therapy available today, providing a safe and anti-inflammatory environment for healing and repairing.

“The AABB recently reported that “up to one in three people in the U.S. could benefit from regenerative medicine.”

At Rejuvenate 528 Regenerative Aesthetics Medical Spa, we can include exosomes for enhanced wellness to the majority of our Regenerative Aesthetic Services. This can benefit your overall health and vitality as this is reversing challenges of Inflammation!

“Beauty radiates and vibrates at different frequencies in everyone I see! We love to uplift and Rejuvenate both the inner vitality and the outer Radiance of all of our patients and clients. They come for the personal attention and integrative approach using regenerative medicine modalities with ancient technologies”. PA Sheri Suiter

Tap into your own healing potential with these types of bio-hacking technologies to enhance your regenerative potential and get the results you truly desire. Live longer, stronger and younger.

Sheri Suiter CLT, MS, PA-C, Founder of Rejuvenate 528 Regenerative Aesthetics Medical Spa in Sarasota, FL

Rejuvenate528.com