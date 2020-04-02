During difficult times, we're reminded of the things that are most important in life: family, friends, and relationships. As we assess the magnitude of this economic crisis we often overlook the impact the crisis may have on our physical assets and the insurance carriers protecting them.

We represent the top A rated and financially strong property, auto, and life insurers, helping our clients make sure their home, auto, and life are properly covered by the most financially strong carriers.

We help our clients make sure their assets are safe, even in difficult financial times. We have lost value in our investment portfolios; let's make sure the same does not happen to our homes and autos.

If IPD is able to provide any savings or coverage grace for its clients during this difficult time, it is that, as a concierge digital insurance agency, IPD remains fully operational. Our clients and partners continue to have direct access to our team and our online systems for their bonding and insurance needs. With our employees safely working remotely, IPD continues to operate without disruption and direct to the customer — always ready to meet our clients’ needs.



We pledge to do our very best to get through these uncharted waters together. Although we do not yet fully know the long-term impact of this crisis, we remain confident that our simple, direct, and digital process of underwriting and insurance provides us with the ability to address the new challenges that our industry - and your industry - may face as we move forward.

