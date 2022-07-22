 Skip to main content
Brooklyn Zabikow, who is 11, gives kisses to Asher. "I like that he likes to nuzzle me," Zabikow says. (Photos by Liz Ramos)

Youth campers have big fun with mini horses at Hundred Oaks Farm

Brooklyn Zabikow, who is 11, gives kisses to Asher. "I like that he likes to nuzzle me," Zabikow says.

Skye Baldock, who is 10 years old, works with a donkey, Monster. Baldock has participated in the camp for the past three years.

Skye Baldock, who is 10 years old, works with a donkey, Monster. Baldock has participated in the camp for the past three years.

Rowdy licks camp counselor Jessica Davis' hand. "It's his way of giving kisses," Davis says.

Rowdy licks camp counselor Jessica Davis' hand. "It's his way of giving kisses," Davis says.

Claire Schroeter, who is 8, walks Sailor. Schroeter says Sailor is the youngest horse so she has to help teach him tricks.

Claire Schroeter, who is 8, walks Sailor. Schroeter says Sailor is the youngest horse so she has to help teach him tricks.

Lexi Truxton, who is 8, brushes some dirt off Summer's mane. Truxton says Summer likes to run so do it together during the camp.

Lexi Truxton, who is 8, brushes some dirt off Summer's mane. Truxton says Summer likes to run so do it together during the camp.

Cole Schroeter, who is 10, learns how to back up his horse, Prince, with the help of Jessica Davis, who is a camp counselor.

Cole Schroeter, who is 10, learns how to back up his horse, Prince, with the help of Jessica Davis, who is a camp counselor.

Ben Schroeter, who is 8, feeds Rowdy a treat after he properly does a show stance.

Ben Schroeter, who is 8, feeds Rowdy a treat after he properly does a show stance.

Lexi Truxton, who is 8, gets Summer to hit the box by saying, "Bang, bang."

Lexi Truxton, who is 8, gets Summer to hit the box by saying, "Bang, bang."

Ava Truxton, who is 7, loves how "soft and fuzzy" the horses are.

Ava Truxton, who is 7, loves how "soft and fuzzy" the horses are.

Kaelyn Zabikow, who is 8, loves working with Bruiser, a donkey.

Kaelyn Zabikow, who is 8, loves working with Bruiser, a donkey.

The mini horse and donkey camp in Myakka teaches kids about caring for livestock.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Seven-year-old Ava Truxton was talking to her horse, Passion.

"Do you like chickens?" Truxton said. 

Passion nodded her head up and down, which caused Truxton to break out in laughter.

Having a conversation with a horse was just a bonus of the Hundred Oaks Farm's Mini Horse and Donkey Camp on July 18.

The campers learned how to teach their horses and donkeys tricks along with being taught how to properly groom the livestock. They also participated in crafts and games.

Ten-year-old Cole Schroeter said he loved everything about the camp, especially working with horses, donkeys, mini cows and chickens.

"I really liked the horses," he said. "They're nice. And the crafts are fun, too."

Schroeter said that if he wasn't outdoors at the camp, he probably would have been indoors playing on an electronic device.

Farm owner and educator Maureen Hudson runs the camp each summer. She asks the kids to "adopt" an animal for the week and to learn about animal training and grooming. The camp ran four days a week from June 6 through July 21 for children ages 6-12.

