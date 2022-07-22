Youth campers have big fun with mini horses at Hundred Oaks Farm

Seven-year-old Ava Truxton was talking to her horse, Passion.

"Do you like chickens?" Truxton said.

Passion nodded her head up and down, which caused Truxton to break out in laughter.

Having a conversation with a horse was just a bonus of the Hundred Oaks Farm's Mini Horse and Donkey Camp on July 18.

The campers learned how to teach their horses and donkeys tricks along with being taught how to properly groom the livestock. They also participated in crafts and games.

Ten-year-old Cole Schroeter said he loved everything about the camp, especially working with horses, donkeys, mini cows and chickens.

"I really liked the horses," he said. "They're nice. And the crafts are fun, too."

Schroeter said that if he wasn't outdoors at the camp, he probably would have been indoors playing on an electronic device.

Farm owner and educator Maureen Hudson runs the camp each summer. She asks the kids to "adopt" an animal for the week and to learn about animal training and grooming. The camp ran four days a week from June 6 through July 21 for children ages 6-12.