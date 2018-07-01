Young designers make it work at Fashion Bootcamp

Campers who took part in Art Center Sarasota’s Fashion Bootcamp unveiled their designs to friends and family during a runway show on June 28.

The junior fashionistas, ages 8 to 16, spent three days learning basic sewing skills and designing their own outfits. They were encouraged to use unconventional materials such as duct tape and shower curtains.

“I’m blown away by their creativity,” said camp instructor Barbara Gerdeman. “It’s really impressive to see how they think outside the box.”