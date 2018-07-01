 Skip to main content
Tatem River and Norah Posey show off the accessories they designed.

Young designers make it work at Fashion Bootcamp

Sunday, Jul. 1, 2018

Tatem River and Norah Posey show off the accessories they designed.

Campers practice for the runway show.

Norah Posey and Lea Versovsky get ready to change into their outfits.

Tatem River models a game board-inspired outfit she designed.

Sierra Thompson designed and models a look inspired by her love of unicorns and the film "Guardians of the Galaxy."

Lea Versovsky calls her outfit "Honey Bunny."

Allison Layendecker is wearing her outfit called "Black and White Beauty."

Raena Vigil wears an outfit made from materials such as shower curtains, ribbon and fake flowers.

Norah Posey models a nature-inspired look.

Loudon Dougherty wears an outfit made from soda tablets, plastic gems and fake flowers.

Riya Doshi designed an outfit made from straws, duct tape and poster board.

Chloe Berritt rocks an outfit made from recycled summer camp T-shirts.

The young designers pose for their friends and family.

Art Center Sarasota's Fashion Bootcamp designers show off their vision and creativity during runway show.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Campers who took part in Art Center Sarasota’s Fashion Bootcamp unveiled their designs to friends and family during a runway show on June 28.

The junior fashionistas, ages 8 to 16, spent three days learning basic sewing skills and designing their own outfits. They were encouraged to use unconventional materials such as duct tape and shower curtains.

“I’m blown away by their creativity,” said camp instructor Barbara Gerdeman. “It’s really impressive to see how they think outside the box.”

Related Stories

