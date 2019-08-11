Woodstock Revival parties on through rain

Much like the original 1969 music festival, a little rain couldn't keep Woodstock attendees away on Aug. 10 at the Sarasota Farmers Market's third annual Woodstock Revival celebration.

As Sarasota band Kettle of Fish performed, people strolled through the streets of downtown Sarasota covered in peace signs, groovy prints, and flower crowns. Many attendees also donned rain ponchos and carried umbrellas overhead. They wandered through vendor tents that sold everything from mushrooms to tie-dye shirts.

In addition to vendors, a "Best Dressed Hippie" costume contest was held and "Vintage Volkswagen" awards were handed out.