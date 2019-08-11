 Skip to main content
Rosa, Celeste and Guinevere Clarkson of the Grove Ladder Farm booth.

Woodstock Revival parties on through rain

Jack and James Sherk play in a rain puddle during the festival.

Susie Chinn rocks a groovy 1970's print.

Kettle of Fish perform through the rain.

James Sherk

Vintage Volkswagen vans are lined up prepared to be judged.

Christie Weitz and Heather Hall

Woodstock Revival attendees hide from the rain to watch Kettle of Fish perform.

Delanie Bartell shows off her flower crown.

Even Champion the boxer dresses up for Woodstock Revival.

Tsveta Bacheva, John Chain and Yesemin Chain

Joee Griffidhs and Teresa Garnder

Michelle Roberts and Whitney Hawk

The Sarasota Famers Market held its third annual Woodstock Revival on Aug. 10.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Much like the original 1969 music festival, a little rain couldn't keep Woodstock attendees away on Aug. 10 at the Sarasota Farmers Market's third annual Woodstock Revival celebration. 

As Sarasota band Kettle of Fish performed, people strolled through the streets of downtown Sarasota covered in peace signs, groovy prints, and flower crowns. Many attendees also donned rain ponchos and carried umbrellas overhead. They wandered through vendor tents that sold everything from mushrooms to tie-dye shirts. 

In addition to vendors, a "Best Dressed Hippie" costume contest was held and "Vintage Volkswagen" awards were handed out. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

