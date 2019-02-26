 Skip to main content
Board Chairwoman Mandy Quinones and President and CEO Ashley Brown

Wonder Women fly into Women's Resource Center awards luncheon

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Wonder Women Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed, Heather Kasten, Carol Probstfeld and Michael Saunders

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Guests enjoyed both lunch and a dessert.

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Jaime Marco, Deborah Chapman and Fatima Demlak

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Guests browsed resale items from the boutique shop.

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Guests could purchase a wonder woman bracelet for a chance at the raffle drawing.

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Patty Bettle, Barbara Britton and Kim Wheeler

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Janice Varro and Lisa Krouse

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Sarah Wertheimer, Dawnyelle Singleton and Mya Widmeyer

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Laurey Stryker, Isabel Norton and Linda deMello

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Jacque Setaro and Christina Creadon

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Shannon Rohrer-Phillips and Shelley Sarbey

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Laura Bowers and Joan Bergstrom

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Erin Brosious and Melton Little

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Jesse Tilden, Michael Prohidney and Kim Bald

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Leymis Bolaños Wilmott and Angel Hayes

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Lloydann Wade and Lillian Elliott

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

A pop-up jewelry shop had many options for jewels.

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed had a team of pink ladies come support her.

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed thanks her friends for their support.

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

WRC client Christina Creadon explains how the organization changed her life.

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Heather Kasten is the CEO of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce.

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed calls herself a "chameleon entrepreneur."

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Carol Probstfeld is the president of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Michael Saunders is the founder and CEO of Michael Saunders & Company.

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

Wonder Women Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed, Carol Probstfeld, Heather Kasten and Michael Saunders

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 |

The Spring Legacy Luncheon was hosted Feb. 26 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Four female leaders were honored the Women Resource Center's Spring Legacy Luncheon Feb. 26 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota. 

The morning started with a champagne reception. Guests mingled, browsed raffle items and shopped items from the Women's Resource Center Unique Boutique. 

Christina Creadon was the first to take the stage during the program. Creadon used WRC's services, including being a Betty Schoenbaum scholarship recipient, to help her get through college and become a registered nurse. She told her story of being an RN and recognizing Schoenbaum's name when it appeared on her patient chart. Moments before her passing, Creadon was able to tell Schoenbaum and her family how much she had changed not only her life, but also other young women's lives.

The Wonder Women Awards followed. Each Wonder Woman was given a personal introduction by a friend or colleague, followed by a video featuring interviews with their loved ones. This year's trailblazing women were Heather Kasten, Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed, Carol Probstfeld and Michael Saunders. Each woman ended her presentation with a short speech before accepting the award.

 

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

