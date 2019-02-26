Wonder Women fly into Women's Resource Center awards luncheon

Four female leaders were honored the Women Resource Center's Spring Legacy Luncheon Feb. 26 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

The morning started with a champagne reception. Guests mingled, browsed raffle items and shopped items from the Women's Resource Center Unique Boutique.

Christina Creadon was the first to take the stage during the program. Creadon used WRC's services, including being a Betty Schoenbaum scholarship recipient, to help her get through college and become a registered nurse. She told her story of being an RN and recognizing Schoenbaum's name when it appeared on her patient chart. Moments before her passing, Creadon was able to tell Schoenbaum and her family how much she had changed not only her life, but also other young women's lives.

The Wonder Women Awards followed. Each Wonder Woman was given a personal introduction by a friend or colleague, followed by a video featuring interviews with their loved ones. This year's trailblazing women were Heather Kasten, Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed, Carol Probstfeld and Michael Saunders. Each woman ended her presentation with a short speech before accepting the award.