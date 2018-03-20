Wonder Women unite for Women's Resource Center

The Women's Resource Center celebrated three "Wonder Women" at its annual Renaissance Legacy Luncheon March 20.

Superwomen — and a few of their sidekick men — united in the ballroom of The Westin Sarasota for lunch, conversation, presentations by the WRC and to celebrate this year's honorees, Teri Hansen, Emily Walsh and Janice Zarro.

The luncheon started with cocktail hour and raffle ticket purchases, followed by a welcome from Chairwoman Jamie Aymerich and CEO Ashley Brown.

Two WRC clients, Felicia Phillips and Alayna Chavez, spoke of their accomplishments, thanking WRC for the support provided to them. The program then concluded with a video and heartfelt speeches by each of the honorees.