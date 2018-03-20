 Skip to main content
Honorees Teri A Hansen, Janice Zarro and Emily Walsh

Wonder Women unite for Women's Resource Center

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

Grier Ferguson, Kelly Davis Strausbaugh, Chairwoman Jamie Aymerich, Dylan Howell, Kaylea Schule and Tiffany Birakis

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

Veronica Brady, Teri A Hansen, Regina Morris and CEO Ashley Brown

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

Marcella Schuyler and Judy Liersch

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

Melissa Karp and Karen Stults

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

Lee Williams and Sandra Stone

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

Sarabeth Kalajian, Charlie Huisking and Carolyn Michel

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

Bill Sadlo and Yolanda Mandria

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

Kathy Jordan, Terry Rixse and Linda De Mello

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

Kelly Romanoff, Margery Barancik and Isabel Norton

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

Graci McGillicuddy and Margery Barancik

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

Isabel Becker, Edie Chaifetz, Betty Schoenbaum and Jeanne Betty Weiner

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

Lillian Elliott and Sandy Chase

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

White tulips were arranged on each table.

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

Balloons with gold confetti decorated the halls of The Westin Sarasota.

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

Jeff Boyd and Margaret Wise

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

Graci McGillicuddy writes why she loves WRC on a message board.

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

Sally Schule and Susan Malloy Jones

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

Mireya Eavey and Kameron Patridge Hodgens

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

WRC sold wonder women raffle bracelets in place of tickets.

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

Chairwoman Jamie Aymerich welcomes guests.

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

CEO Ashley Brown thanks the crowd and sponsors.

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

WRC client Felicia Phillips talks about her experience with WRC and how the nonprofit helped her get through college.

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

Alayna Chavez graduated top of her class and became a plumber with WRC's help.

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

Veronica Brady opens up conversation on giving back to WRC.

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

Honoree Teri Hansen shows off her bracelets before addressing the crowd.

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

Honoree Emily Walsh gives her thank you speech.

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

Honoree Janice Zarro tells a story about WRC in her speech.

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

Guests were invited to write why they love WRC on three message boards, which will hang in the separate WRC offices in Bradenton, Sarasota and Venice.

Tuesday, Mar. 20, 2018 |

The 38th Annual Renaissance Legacy Luncheon was hosted March 20 at The Westin Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Women's Resource Center celebrated three "Wonder Women" at its annual Renaissance Legacy Luncheon March 20. 

Superwomen — and a few of their sidekick men — united in the ballroom of The Westin Sarasota for lunch, conversation, presentations by the WRC and to celebrate this year's honorees, Teri Hansen, Emily Walsh and Janice Zarro. 

The luncheon started with cocktail hour and raffle ticket purchases, followed by a welcome from Chairwoman Jamie Aymerich and CEO Ashley Brown. 

Two WRC clients, Felicia Phillips and Alayna Chavez, spoke of their accomplishments, thanking WRC for the support provided to them. The program then concluded with a video and heartfelt speeches by each of the honorees. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

