The Women's Resource Center kicks off upcoming Deja Blues fundraiser

The Women's Resource Center got the blues party started July 18 at Motorworks Brewing.

Blues & Brews was hosted as the kickoff party for Déjà Blues, a fundraiser for the Women’s Resource Center. Déjà Blues takes place Friday, Nov. 30 in downtown Bradenton. The Bradenton Blues Festival runs that same weekend, Nov. 30 – Dec. 2.

WRC supporters sipped local brews, entered a raffle for Déjà Blues tickets and listened to live music by June Eysel and Blues to Blackstreet Band.