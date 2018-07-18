 Skip to main content
Cindy and Rick Daughtrey with Kaylea Schule

The Women's Resource Center kicks off upcoming Deja Blues fundraiser

Tickets to Deja Blues were given away in the raffle drawing.

Mike Adams, Brooks McAllister and Brian Ormsby

Honorees Ron and Pat Pickelsimer, WRC President and CEO Ashley Brown with Co-Chairmen Jon Seeley and Dean Hastings

The Blues & Brews Committee

Anne Francis and Becky Arpaia

Anne and Tom Saunders, Chris Cummins and Suzanne Fugate

William Earl and Chantal Deshaies

Liz Mercer and Leslie Tilton

Laura Lynch, Mark Green and Lillian Elliott

Eleni Sokos and Dylan Howell

WRC President and CEO Ashley Brown thanks everyone for coming to Blues & Brews.

WRC President and CEO Ashley Brown and Johnette Isham

The event was hosted at the Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton.

Blues & Brews, a Deja Blues kickoff party, was hosted July 18 at Motorworks Brewing.
The Women's Resource Center got the blues party started July 18 at Motorworks Brewing.

Blues & Brews was hosted as the kickoff party for Déjà Blues, a fundraiser for the Women’s Resource Center. Déjà Blues takes place Friday, Nov. 30 in downtown Bradenton. The Bradenton Blues Festival runs that same weekend, Nov. 30 – Dec. 2.

WRC supporters sipped local brews, entered a raffle for Déjà Blues tickets and listened to live music by June Eysel and Blues to Blackstreet Band.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

