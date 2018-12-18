 Skip to main content
Fifth-grader Kiran Kalia plays the xylophone.

Witt Orffestra rings in holiday season

Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018

Fifth-grader Lucy Gehrke tells how Sneezy the Snowman, played by Autumn Pinion, was still cold after getting a scarf.

Brooke Dilen, center, narrates part of the "Sneezy, the Snowman" story.

Fourth-grader Madelyn Gabriel plays a song about Chanukah.

Kindergartener Isabella Madrid sings about how cold Sneezy is.

Cooper Flammang drums during a song about Sneezy, the Snowman.

Fifth-grader Parker Morrison proves to be good at keeping rhythm.

Fourth-grader Morgan Amato showcases her skills on the recorder.

Music teacher Marsha Perry Juday leads the Orffestra.

Pre-kindergartner Grace Foley, next to Carson Macek, is all smiles as kindergartners sing bout a snowman.

Ten-year-old Autumn Pinion has been playing guitar for two years.

Skyla Bermann performs a solo during Cantissimas Choir performance of "Dormi, Dormi," an Italian Christmas carol.

Kindergartners Grayson Rist and Nora Blasewitz have fun singing about Sneezy, who can never seem to get warm enough.

Children sing of snowmen and holidays in Lakewood Ranch area.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Ten-year-old Gene Witt Elementary School Autumn Pinon did not mind playing Sneezy the Snowman, but she preferred to play her guitar and other instruments.

Autumn strummed her guitar, which she began learning two years ago, during Witt's "December Celebrations 2018" performance featuring fourth- and fifth-grade music students in Witt's Orffestra, the kindergarten choir and the Cantissimas choir, an 11-member singing group. Children performed for schoolmates Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 and for parents Dec. 18.

Children shared a musical version of "Sneezy, the Snowman," by author Maureen Wright, and songs for Christmastime holidays, including Kwanzaa, Chanukah and Christmas.

Autumn said she loved being part of the performance.

"Music has always been part of me," she said.

 

