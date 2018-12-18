Witt Orffestra rings in holiday season

Ten-year-old Gene Witt Elementary School Autumn Pinon did not mind playing Sneezy the Snowman, but she preferred to play her guitar and other instruments.

Autumn strummed her guitar, which she began learning two years ago, during Witt's "December Celebrations 2018" performance featuring fourth- and fifth-grade music students in Witt's Orffestra, the kindergarten choir and the Cantissimas choir, an 11-member singing group. Children performed for schoolmates Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 and for parents Dec. 18.

Children shared a musical version of "Sneezy, the Snowman," by author Maureen Wright, and songs for Christmastime holidays, including Kwanzaa, Chanukah and Christmas.

Autumn said she loved being part of the performance.

"Music has always been part of me," she said.