Gerard and Jeanne Ezcurra

Winefest kicks off weekend with the Winemaker Dinner Party

Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018 |

Alexandra Christ and Trey Desenberg

Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018 |

Lori Carey and Tina Gelmisi

Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018 |

Liam McCormick and Dominic Foppoli

Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018 |

S'mores were available for dessert.

Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018 |

Guests enjoyed s'mores after dinner.

Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018 |

Austin Lefebvre and Kim Edelsbacher

Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018 |

Siesta Key Oyster Bar served oysters.

Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018 |

Nick Yu from Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi prepares a dish.

Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018 |

Each restaurant prepared a dish.

Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018 |

Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi served a salmon sushi.

Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018 |

Jane Ballentine and Joyce Eaton

Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018 |

Stu and Carolyn Burstein dance together.

Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018 |

David and Nikki Curran with Kim and David Rich

Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018 |

Joe Young and Lisa Brummett

Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018 |

Sam Williamson talks to a guest about his wine.

Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018 |

Fred Bollaci, Matthew Sturterant and Tracey Thomas

Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018 |

Michael McMillan and Michael Baldacci from Baldacci Family Vineyards

Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018 |

Gail Zangen and Sarah Marich

Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018 |

Souls on Soul entertains guests.

Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018 |

The band played throughout the evening.

Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018 |

Stephanie Brown serves oysters from the Siesta Key Oyster Bar.

Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018 |

Each table had a winemaker sitting amongst the guests.

Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018 |

Guests drank wine and tasted food until sunset.

Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018 |

The dinner party was hosted at the Sarasota Outboard Club.

Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018 |

Guests who were "in love" were asked to dance on the dance floor.

Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018 |

Lindy Smith and Nikki Curran

Thursday, Apr. 5, 2018 |

The Winemaker Dinner Party at Sunset was hosted April 5 at the Sarasota Outboard Club.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Florida Winefest and Auction kicked-off with the Winemaker Dinner Party at Sunset on April 5 at the Sarasota Outboard Club. 

Upon arrival, guests were given a tumbler filled with a signature cocktail. After making their way under the string lights, they were greeted by chefs from Dry Dock Waterfront Grill (Gecko's Hospitality Group), Mattison's, Siesta Key Oyster Bar and Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi. The chefs collaborated together to serve a variety of bites for dinner. 

The winemakers from nine different wineries were in attendance, giving guests a sample of their wines. 

For dessert, a s'mores bar by the dance floor enticed guests as they danced until the sun set. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

