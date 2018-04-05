Winefest kicks off weekend with the Winemaker Dinner Party

The Florida Winefest and Auction kicked-off with the Winemaker Dinner Party at Sunset on April 5 at the Sarasota Outboard Club.

Upon arrival, guests were given a tumbler filled with a signature cocktail. After making their way under the string lights, they were greeted by chefs from Dry Dock Waterfront Grill (Gecko's Hospitality Group), Mattison's, Siesta Key Oyster Bar and Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi. The chefs collaborated together to serve a variety of bites for dinner.

The winemakers from nine different wineries were in attendance, giving guests a sample of their wines.

For dessert, a s'mores bar by the dance floor enticed guests as they danced until the sun set.