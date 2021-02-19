Wind and rain affect scores on second day of Suncoast Classic

Brent Grant shot five under par (65) on Friday to take a solo lead at the 2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Grant's round put him 11 under par for the tournament, one stroke better than Brett Coletta. Grant did not have a single birdie on Friday. Coletta, who was tied for the lead at eight under par heading into round two, shot just two under par on Friday.

The field as a whole was tested more in round two. Strong wind and a consistent, light drizzle at Lakewood National made things difficult for golfers, especially in the morning. Only four golfers shot five under par or better on Friday; on Thursday, there were 30 such golfers.

Rounding out the top five behind Grant and Coletta are Billy Kennerly and Hayden Buckley at nine under par. Four golfers are tied for fifth at eight under par.

Defending champion Andrew Novak is two under par for the tournament after shooting two over par on Friday. Novak said the wind affected his ability to pick and choose his spots like he wanted.

"Today was a different animal," Novak said. "I swear, they had nine or 10 pins that are about the toughest pin they can put on the green, too. You couple that with the wind, it's tough out there for sure.

"Today I had pretty much no clue where it [the ball] was going. I was not executing my game plan how I wanted and I was struggling to make putts. That's a tough combo."

The third round will begin at 8:15 a.m. Saturday.