Dawie van der Walt putts for par on the No. 18 hole at Lakewood National. van der Walt was four over par on the day and even for the tournament.

Wind and rain affect scores on second day of Suncoast Classic

Dawie van der Walt putts for par on the No. 18 hole at Lakewood National. van der Walt was four over par on the day and even for the tournament.

Grant Hirschman waves to the crowd after a par on the No. 18 hole at Lakewood National. Hirschman would finish at one over par for the day and for the tournament.

Grant Hirschman waves to the crowd after a par on the No. 18 hole at Lakewood National. Hirschman would finish at one over par for the day and for the tournament.

The view from the No. 18 hole at Lakewood National was dark and stormy on Friday.

The view from the No. 18 hole at Lakewood National was dark and stormy on Friday.

Taylor Pendrith and Paul Barjon walk to find their tee shots on the No. 18 hole. Pendrith finished three under par for the round. Barjon finished one over par on the day.

Taylor Pendrith and Paul Barjon walk to find their tee shots on the No. 18 hole. Pendrith finished three under par for the round. Barjon finished one over par on the day.

Grant Hirschman kicks up some sand while hitting out of the bunker on the No. 18 hole at Lakewood National. Hirschman would par the hole and finish at one over par for the day and for the tournament.

Grant Hirschman kicks up some sand while hitting out of the bunker on the No. 18 hole at Lakewood National. Hirschman would par the hole and finish at one over par for the day and for the tournament.

John VanDerLaan wills his tee shot on the No. 1 hole to turn toward the fairway. VanDerLaan would par the hole.

John VanDerLaan wills his tee shot on the No. 1 hole to turn toward the fairway. VanDerLaan would par the hole.

Dawson Armstrong grimaces as he watches his second shot on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National. Armstrong would par the hole.

Dawson Armstrong grimaces as he watches his second shot on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National. Armstrong would par the hole.

Alex Chiarella putts for par on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National.

Alex Chiarella putts for par on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National.

John VanDerLaan brushes grass and leaves away from his ball, which landed outside the ropes on the No. 1 hole. VanDerLaan would par the hole.

John VanDerLaan brushes grass and leaves away from his ball, which landed outside the ropes on the No. 1 hole. VanDerLaan would par the hole.

Braden Thornberry kicks up grass on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National. Thornberry would par the hole.

Braden Thornberry kicks up grass on the No. 1 hole at Lakewood National. Thornberry would par the hole.

The weather at the LECOM Suncoast Classic was tough on its competitors.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Brent Grant shot five under par (65) on Friday to take a solo lead at the 2021 LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club. 

Grant's round put him 11 under par for the tournament, one stroke better than Brett Coletta. Grant did not have a single birdie on Friday. Coletta, who was tied for the lead at eight under par heading into round two, shot just two under par on Friday. 

The field as a whole was tested more in round two. Strong wind and a consistent, light drizzle at Lakewood National made things difficult for golfers, especially in the morning. Only four golfers shot five under par or better on Friday; on Thursday, there were 30 such golfers. 

Rounding out the top five behind Grant and Coletta are Billy Kennerly and Hayden Buckley at nine under par. Four golfers are tied for fifth at eight under par. 

Defending champion Andrew Novak is two under par for the tournament after shooting two over par on Friday. Novak said the wind affected his ability to pick and choose his spots like he wanted. 

"Today was a different animal," Novak said. "I swear, they had nine or 10 pins that are about the toughest pin they can put on the green, too. You couple that with the wind, it's tough out there for sure.

"Today I had pretty much no clue where it [the ball] was going. I was not executing my game plan how I wanted and I was struggling to make putts. That's a tough combo." 

The third round will begin at 8:15 a.m. Saturday. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

