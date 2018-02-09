Willis Elementary dance is flurry of fun

University Place’s Russell Pygott chuckled as his 6-year-old daughter Julia walked through a flurry of snow on their way to Robert E. Willis Elementary School’s father-daughter Snowflake Ball Feb. 9.

“It’s getting all over me,” Julia said, not quite sure whether she liked the experience. Then, she went back and grabbed a handful of soapy fluff from the air and rubbed her hands together. “It’s soap,” she said. “Use it for your hands.”

The pair then headed inside for an evening of dancing, feasting on cupcakes and cotton candy, photos and socializing. Guests event took portraits at a photo booth and then added them to a handmade frame for a keepsake.