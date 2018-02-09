 Skip to main content
Russell and Julia Pygott enjoy grabbing snow flurries on their way into the dance.

Willis Elementary dance is flurry of fun

Russell and Julia Pygott enjoy grabbing snow flurries on their way into the dance.

Gaston Gonzalez helps his daughter Emelia, 6, with creating a picture frame.

Gaston Gonzalez helps his daughter Emelia, 6, with creating a picture frame.

Addison Sweeney and Julianne Medford are in the same first-grade class.

Addison Sweeney and Julianne Medford are in the same first-grade class.

Ava Birk is excited to start dancing with her dad, Chris.

Ava Birk is excited to start dancing with her dad, Chris.

Jim and Maddie Danko dance to "Celebration."

Jim and Maddie Danko dance to "Celebration."

Emerson Avery, front, and Meredith Organek, behind, wish Delaney Wilson a happy 11th birthday after the disc jockey had attendees sing "Happy Birthday" to her and other students celebrating birthdays.

Emerson Avery, front, and Meredith Organek, behind, wish Delaney Wilson a happy 11th birthday after the disc jockey had attendees sing "Happy Birthday" to her and other students celebrating birthdays.

Corin Soria, Adalyn Huffman, Sydney Mullen and Lola Seelbach are all in third grade.

Corin Soria, Adalyn Huffman, Sydney Mullen and Lola Seelbach are all in third grade.

Isabella Novas gets a lift from her dad, Kevin, because her feet started hurting.

Isabella Novas gets a lift from her dad, Kevin, because her feet started hurting.

Mark and Myla Bryan enjoy the snowflake them while dancing.

Mark and Myla Bryan enjoy the snowflake them while dancing.

Andy and Riley Mielak dance to "The Way You Look Tonight."

Andy and Riley Mielak dance to "The Way You Look Tonight."

Bill Hogan takes his granddaughters, Kennedy and Shiloh Woods.

Bill Hogan takes his granddaughters, Kennedy and Shiloh Woods.

Audrey, Nick and Chloe Rowe hit the dance floor. "I'm excited to spend time with my dad," Audrey says.

Audrey, Nick and Chloe Rowe hit the dance floor. "I'm excited to spend time with my dad," Audrey says.

Daughters rock the dance floor.

Daughters rock the dance floor.

Avery Peterson and Natalie Ghazarian, both 8, show off their dance moves.

Avery Peterson and Natalie Ghazarian, both 8, show off their dance moves.

Alvaro Blanco poses with his daugthers Valentina, left, and Lucia, right, for a photo to go on a handmade picture frame.

Alvaro Blanco poses with his daugthers Valentina, left, and Lucia, right, for a photo to go on a handmade picture frame.

Marin Summerlee, Kate Toscana, Kylie West and Kevin West have fun together.

Marin Summerlee, Kate Toscana, Kylie West and Kevin West have fun together.

Snowflake Ball celebrates daddy-daughter love.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

University Place’s Russell Pygott chuckled as his 6-year-old daughter Julia walked through a flurry of snow on their way to Robert E. Willis Elementary School’s father-daughter Snowflake Ball Feb. 9.

“It’s getting all over me,” Julia said, not quite sure whether she liked the experience. Then, she went back and grabbed a handful of soapy fluff from the air and rubbed her hands together. “It’s soap,” she said. “Use it for your hands.”

The pair then headed inside for an evening of dancing, feasting on cupcakes and cotton candy, photos and socializing. Guests event took portraits at a photo booth and then added them to a handmade frame for a keepsake.

