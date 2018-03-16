 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Event organizers Deb Hossenlop, Tracy Graziano, Christine Shaklik, Karen Jordan and Valerie Demino wanted to change up the annual event.

Willis Casino Night raises funds for school

Friday, Mar. 16, 2018 |

Event organizers Deb Hossenlop, Tracy Graziano, Christine Shaklik, Karen Jordan and Valerie Demino wanted to change up the annual event.

Buy this Photo
Principal Bill Stenger visits with attendees, including Parent-Teacher Organization President Bianca Lawrence.

Friday, Mar. 16, 2018 |

Principal Bill Stenger visits with attendees, including Parent-Teacher Organization President Bianca Lawrence.

Buy this Photo
Proud Gecko parents Karen and John Cronen try their hands at Black Jack.

Friday, Mar. 16, 2018 |

Proud Gecko parents Karen and John Cronen try their hands at Black Jack.

Buy this Photo
Tracey Demino, Andy Busby, Mike Shaklik and Dan Jordan try to win craps.

Friday, Mar. 16, 2018 |

Tracey Demino, Andy Busby, Mike Shaklik and Dan Jordan try to win craps.

Buy this Photo
Debra Robertson mingles with Michela Baratta and her husband, Lucien Ducrey.

Friday, Mar. 16, 2018 |

Debra Robertson mingles with Michela Baratta and her husband, Lucien Ducrey.

Buy this Photo
Dana Eddy, Bianca Lawrence, Denise West, Melissa Summerlee and Liz Johnson enjoy the evening together.

Friday, Mar. 16, 2018 |

Dana Eddy, Bianca Lawrence, Denise West, Melissa Summerlee and Liz Johnson enjoy the evening together.

Buy this Photo
Willis teacher Diana Grigsby and her husband, Tim, are dealt by Carolyn Branco.

Friday, Mar. 16, 2018 |

Willis teacher Diana Grigsby and her husband, Tim, are dealt by Carolyn Branco.

Buy this Photo
Elizabeth Besterman and Jennifer Danahy have their eyes on a specific silent auction item — a Greek dinner for six cooked by Willis counselor Phyllis Morales.

Friday, Mar. 16, 2018 |

Elizabeth Besterman and Jennifer Danahy have their eyes on a specific silent auction item — a Greek dinner for six cooked by Willis counselor Phyllis Morales.

Buy this Photo
Michael and Schuyler Galliano check out the silent auction items.

Friday, Mar. 16, 2018 |

Michael and Schuyler Galliano check out the silent auction items.

Buy this Photo
Share
About 200 people turn out for fundraising event.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Willis Elementary School teacher Diana Grigsby may not have played Black Jack before, but on March 16 she had her share of luck.

After getting a winning hand, dealer Carolyn Branco handed her a necklace of golden-colored beads.

“That makes you the golden girl,” she said.

Grigsby played the game with her husband, Tim, during Robert E. Willis Elementary School’s annual fundraiser, this year themed Casino Night, at the Polo Grill and Bar’s Fete Ballroom. About 200 people attended the event, which replaced the school’s traditional Gecko Gala.

“We wanted to pioneer a new event and mix it up a little,” event committee chairwoman Karen Jordan said.

Guests enjoyed games of Black Jack, craps and other casino games, socializing, a buffet-style dinner and a silent auction.

Related Stories

Advertisement