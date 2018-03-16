Willis Casino Night raises funds for school

Willis Elementary School teacher Diana Grigsby may not have played Black Jack before, but on March 16 she had her share of luck.

After getting a winning hand, dealer Carolyn Branco handed her a necklace of golden-colored beads.

“That makes you the golden girl,” she said.

Grigsby played the game with her husband, Tim, during Robert E. Willis Elementary School’s annual fundraiser, this year themed Casino Night, at the Polo Grill and Bar’s Fete Ballroom. About 200 people attended the event, which replaced the school’s traditional Gecko Gala.



“We wanted to pioneer a new event and mix it up a little,” event committee chairwoman Karen Jordan said.

Guests enjoyed games of Black Jack, craps and other casino games, socializing, a buffet-style dinner and a silent auction.