Whiskey Obsession Festival rocks downtown Sarasota

The Sixth Annual Whiskey Obsession Festival capped off its weekend series of events with its Whiskey Rocks Live Music Street Party on April 14 in downtown Sarasota. The free block party brought four live bands to perform on a outdoor stage at the intersection of Lemon Avenue and Main Street.

"We wanted people who haven't been exposed to the festival to experience it without paying for high-end tickets," said event organizer Anthony Paul. "It's an orientation for anyone who wants to learn more about whiskey. We hope to keep growing this component of the festival each year."