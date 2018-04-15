 Skip to main content
Physical Plant kicked off the event.

Whiskey Obsession Festival rocks downtown Sarasota

Physical Plant kicked off the event.

Ryan McCarthy

Ryan McCarthy

Santino Keelen, Jasmine Akins and Michael Keelen

Santino Keelen, Jasmine Akins and Michael Keelen

Michelle Dugan, Jaime and Jeff Kattrien and Gina White

Michelle Dugan, Jaime and Jeff Kattrien and Gina White

Physical Plant's Caegan Quimby and Dave Baker

Physical Plant's Caegan Quimby and Dave Baker

Physical Plant's Josh Scheible

Physical Plant's Josh Scheible

Corinne Culver and Lesa Silvermore

Corinne Culver and Lesa Silvermore

Ron and Delila Russo

Ron and Delila Russo

Amber Brown, Mary Mika and Myrlande Boni

Amber Brown, Mary Mika and Myrlande Boni

Dorothy and Larry Holland

Dorothy and Larry Holland

Gina White, Lesa Silvermore and Corinne Culver get down to tunes from Physical Plant.

Gina White, Lesa Silvermore and Corinne Culver get down to tunes from Physical Plant.

Gina White, Lesa Silvermore and Corinne Culver get down to tunes from Physical Plant.

Gina White, Lesa Silvermore and Corinne Culver get down to tunes from Physical Plant.

Anthony Paul introduces Alex Di Leo.

Anthony Paul introduces Alex Di Leo.

Alex Di Leo performed for the crowd at the Whiskey Rocks Live Music Street Party.

Alex Di Leo performed for the crowd at the Whiskey Rocks Live Music Street Party.

Whiskey Obsession Festival wrapped up with a block party in downtown Sarasota
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

The Sixth Annual Whiskey Obsession Festival capped off its weekend series of events with its Whiskey Rocks Live Music Street Party on April 14 in downtown Sarasota. The free block party brought four live bands to perform on a outdoor stage at the intersection of Lemon Avenue and Main Street. 

"We wanted people who haven't been exposed to the festival to experience it without paying for high-end tickets," said event organizer Anthony Paul. "It's an orientation for anyone who wants to learn more about whiskey. We hope to keep growing this component of the festival each year."

