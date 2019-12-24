'What Christmas mean to me'

Tiny tots wait with their eyes all aglow as they consider what the holiday season means to them.

For the third graders in Randi Tedder’s class at Sarasota Christian School, Christmas is a time for family, presents and looking for their Elf on the Shelf. But, of course, they also know it means something more.

Read in their words why Christmas is special to them:

Caroline, 9

Christmas means to me family time and singing songs. My family and I eat Christmas cookies. We celebrate the savior who is born. I love to get a Christmas tree. I love to make Christmas memories.

Jack C., 9

I like Christmas because I get to spend time with my family. Me and my family always read Luke 2 from the Bible. I have my family come over every Christmas. My family and I have a big feast at my house. I love celebrating the birth of Jesus.

Isabella, 8

I celebrate Christmas because I get to spend time with my family and friends. I also celebrate Christmas because it is Jesus’ birthday and my dads birthday. The things that I do on Christmas are decorating my Christmas tree and looking for my elf on the shelf.

Carter, 8

Why I like celebrating Christmas is because of Jesus’ birth. I like decorating the Christmas tree. I like being with my family. I like going around the neighborhood and seeing Christmas Decorations.

Chase, 8

I read the Bible. I open presents. I see my family. I see my elf on the shelf. Christmas is fun! What do you do for Christmas?

David, 9

I celebrate Jesus’ birth. Every Christmas I open presents with my family. I see kids open presents I like eating with my family, I like to sing Christmas songs.

Olivia, 8

Christmas is my favorite holiday. We celebrate Jesus’ Birth what I do at Christmas is open presents. I see Silver Bells. I like to play with cousins on Christmas. But Christmas is all about Jesus’ Birthday.

Lorelei, 9

The true meaning of Christmas is Jesus. I celebrate by inviting family over. I like making cookies. I see Christmas Blow-ups like Santa. I like to hang up lights. I like Decorations.

Jack D., 8

I celebrate Christmas cause of Jesus’s Birth. I also celebrate my Dad’s and grandmas Birthday. I go to the North Pole with my cousins. I see Santa and other Parts of my family like lil Johny and Baley (sorry if I spelled your name wrong.) I like seeing my family but the true meaning of Christmas is Jesus.

Ryland, 9

We celebrate Christmas because Jesus came to earth to die for our sins. We give presents to our family and they give back. I see my elf on the shelf and see Jesus things. I like getting presents and seeing what I got.

Henry, 8

Christmas means Jesus’ Birth, Jesus’ birthday, and Jesus came to save our sins. I read Books and stay home. I see people reading Books. I like reading Christmas books.

Matthew, 8

Christmas is when Jesus was born. We all come together and fun. We celebrate By gifts like God’s gift Jesus. I love Celebrating Jesus’ Birthday.

Andrew, 8

Christmas means to me about celebrating God and Jesus, family and friends, reading the Bible and having a Big Feast. I like my elf on the shelf. I love my parents, my dog, and my brother. The meaning of Christmas is the Birth of Jesus. I like decorating my Christmas tree and Going to church. I like to open presents.

Christian, 8

We celebrate Christmas because the birth of Jesus. And we sing in church. My grandma and I read books of Jesus. We se decorations and lights in their front yard. Me and my family love spending time with each other.

Brantley, 8

We celebrate Christmas because of the birth of Jesus. Stuff we do is go around and see Christmas lights and sing Christmas carols. Things I see are nativity scenes and Christmas lights. Things i like are celebrating Jesus’ birth.

Bralyn, 9

I celebrate Christmas because it’s Jesus’ birthday. What I do at Christmas is unwrapping presents which represents God’s gift Baby Jesus. I like spending time with my family and watching Christmas movies. Things i see are Elf on the shelf, and nativity scenes.

Sheperd, 9

I celebrate for Jesus’ birth and having fun with family and friends. Things we do, open presents, eat, have fun, put up decor, and play with new toys. I see a lot of presents, friends, and lights in the neighborhood. I like to play with friends and family.

Peyton, 8

We celebrate Christmas because of Jesus’ birth and birthday. We also celebrate Christmas because he died on the cross for our sins. On Christmas Eve, we stay up late. We also read books. I always see Christmas trees at Home Depot. I like peppermint.