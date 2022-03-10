Westway Drive home sells for $11.5 million

An $11.5 million residential real estate sale recently checked all the boxes of a significant transaction.

Price? Check.

Days on the market? Check.

Luxurious appointments? Check.

Other significant sales in 2022 A beachfront sale in Longboat Key’s Sleepy Lagoon for $10.4 million (4,980 square feet).

A condominium in the Quay that sold for $10.5 millon (5,893 square feet).

Location? Check.

The property at 1313 Westway Drive in Lido Shores Estates, listed by Roger Pettingell of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, was on the market for 11 days and was originally priced at $11.995 million. Public records of the sale have not yet been recorded electronically. Pettingell also represented the buyer.

The 7,336-square-foot property overlooks New Pass and includes a new boat dock. There are six bedrooms, seven full baths and two half baths.

But beyond the numbers is the style of the two-story property.

The interior was styled by Adrienne Vittadini, a fashion designer who spends time in Sarasota and is known for bold colors and prints in her handbags, clothing, shoes and swimwear. The home was designed by architect Cliff Sholz, of CMSA Sarasota Architects and built in 2005.

“It was my privilege to represent this unique and gorgeous designer estate, located on one of Sarasota’s most desirable streets,” Pettingell said in a statement released by Coldwell Banker. “Sarasota is experiencing unprecedented demand, and the luxury market for waterfront homes is especially strong. We implemented a powerful marketing program for 1313 Westway Drive to quickly attract affluent buyers from all over the world. The buyer, who is from Texas, was drawn to the classic design and breathtaking waterfront views.”

Jon and Donna Boscia of Pennsylvania were the previous owners.