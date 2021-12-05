Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe enjoys a Night at the Savoy

The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe turned back the clock with its "Night at the Savoy" gala on Dec. 4.

The event — which paid tribute to the Savoy Ballroom, the first integrated dance hall in 1926 — was held at the Circus Arts Conservatory's Sailor Circus Arena. Hundreds of guests filled the space with many attendees dressing up in throwback 20s attire.

The crowd mingled and caught up before sitting down for dinner, where they heard from WBTT founder Nate Jacobs, Executive Director Julie Leach, board chair Doris Johnson and more.

The night honored Marian Moss, who served as the chair of the board of trustees from 2005-2010.

The fundraiser also had a special performance from legendary singer Melba Moore, who has often performed at WBTT functions and productions in the past. Moore held a conversational master class for WBTT artists while in Sarasota.