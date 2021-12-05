 Skip to main content
Sandra Terry, founder Nate Jacobs, Daisy Saunders and Elma McKay

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe enjoys a Night at the Savoy

Sandra Terry, founder Nate Jacobs, Daisy Saunders and Elma McKay

Co-chairwoman Dona Scott, honoree Marian Moss and co-chairwoman Mona Rankin.

Co-chairwoman Dona Scott, honoree Marian Moss and co-chairwoman Mona Rankin.

Executive Director Julie Leach with Judith and Andrew Economos

Executive Director Julie Leach with Judith and Andrew Economos

Jeff Album with Carolyn Mitchell

Jeff Album with Carolyn Mitchell

Travis Ray and Sharon Kunkel

Travis Ray and Sharon Kunkel

The night had a throwback theme.

The night had a throwback theme.

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe committee members

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe committee members

Scott and Cady Ferguson

Scott and Cady Ferguson

Steve and Sally Sandblom

Steve and Sally Sandblom

Lorrie and Bennie Wright

Lorrie and Bennie Wright

Beverlyn Truehart and Leslie Smith

Beverlyn Truehart and Leslie Smith

Michael Page and Debra Flynt-Garrett

Michael Page and Debra Flynt-Garrett

Judy and Eladio Amores

Judy and Eladio Amores

Frank and Josephine Nicolosi with Jan and Jeff Weissner

Frank and Josephine Nicolosi with Jan and Jeff Weissner

Joel and Gail Morganroth

Joel and Gail Morganroth

Pam and Jerry Brabant with Carol Beeler

Pam and Jerry Brabant with Carol Beeler

Michael Page with Dr. Donald Johnson

Michael Page with Dr. Donald Johnson

Pat Steck, Sheril Miller, Erin Matthews and Jane Conner

Pat Steck, Sheril Miller, Erin Matthews and Jane Conner

Clark West, Lynne Ross, Elliott Mitchell and Joel Howard

Clark West, Lynne Ross, Elliott Mitchell and Joel Howard

Rob and Jennifer Rominiecki

Rob and Jennifer Rominiecki

Donnelle and Cynthia Truelle

Donnelle and Cynthia Truelle

Emme Queen, Katherine Taylor and Rick Thurman

Emme Queen, Katherine Taylor and Rick Thurman

Carla Malachowski, Lynne Koy, Bonnie McIntyre and Mark Muse

Carla Malachowski, Lynne Koy, Bonnie McIntyre and Mark Muse

Eva Slane

Eva Slane

Pedro Reis and Andrew Mitchell

Pedro Reis and Andrew Mitchell

The annual gala was held Dec. 4.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe turned back the clock with its "Night at the Savoy" gala on Dec. 4.

The event — which paid tribute to the Savoy Ballroom, the first integrated dance hall in 1926 — was held at the Circus Arts Conservatory's Sailor Circus Arena. Hundreds of guests filled the space with many attendees dressing up in throwback 20s attire.

The crowd mingled and caught up before sitting down for dinner, where they heard from WBTT founder Nate Jacobs, Executive Director Julie Leach, board chair Doris Johnson and more.

The night honored Marian Moss, who served as the chair of the board of trustees from 2005-2010. 

The fundraiser also had a special performance from legendary singer Melba Moore, who has often performed at WBTT functions and productions in the past. Moore held a conversational master class for WBTT artists while in Sarasota. 

