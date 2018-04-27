 Skip to main content
Marge Lee, Doris Johnson, Lois Watson, Joyce Locklear, Deborah Reeves and Sophia LaRusso

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe celebrates opening of new building

Friday, Apr. 27, 2018 |

Bernice and Gary Giscombe

Friday, Apr. 27, 2018 |

Andi Munzer, Travis Ray and Will Mauricette

Friday, Apr. 27, 2018 |

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, in blue suit, with his brothers Michael, Bobby, Larry, Kennedy and Keith.

Friday, Apr. 27, 2018 |

Tamara Foster Gilroy, Ira Gilroy, Amber Myers and Helena Porter

Friday, Apr. 27, 2018 |

Henry Porter with his grandchildren Hadara Porter, Hovan Porter and Annjir Bevin

Friday, Apr. 27, 2018 |

Hovan Porter and Annjir Bevin

Friday, Apr. 27, 2018 |

Myllanna McKinnon, Adrienne Pitts and John Secor

Friday, Apr. 27, 2018 |

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marks the opening of the new building.

Friday, Apr. 27, 2018 |

Members, donors and volunteers of the WBTT celebrate the opening of the new building.

Friday, Apr. 27, 2018 |

Travis Ray gives a tour of the rehearsal space.

Friday, Apr. 27, 2018 |

WBTT Board of Trustees Chair Marian Moss welcomes the crowd to the ceremony on the roopftop of the new buidling.

Friday, Apr. 27, 2018 |

Board of Trustees member Doris Johnson speaks during the grand opening ceremony.

Friday, Apr. 27, 2018 |

Nate Jacobs and his mentor, Henry Porter, give a dedication to the building.

Friday, Apr. 27, 2018 |

Nate Jacobs performs a song with members of the troupe to celebrate the occasion.

Friday, Apr. 27, 2018 |

The grand opening marks the end of the first phase of a major renovation project.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

The West Coast Black Theatre Troupe welcomed the public to its newest building during a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 26. Visitors toured the new facility located next to the theater building and enjoyed a celebration from the rooftop event space.

The historic Binz Building on 10th Street and Orange Avenue will be home to the troupe’s rehearsal studios, administration offices and box office.

The completion of the theater’s community outreach building marks the culmination of the first phase of a $6 million dollar renovation project. Westcoast founder and artistic director Nate Jacobs said renovations to the theater building will begin next summer. The project has been made possible through the troupe’s Heart and Soul Campaign, which has raised $5.4 million dollars to date.

“It's just a wonderful time to grow our legs, as well as institutionalize our programs and the vision of West Coast,” Jacobs said. “It's amazing a what community can do when it comes together. We've been coined ‘The Miracle Theater’ because it's unheard of for a predominantly white community to support a black theater institution. We are a marvel around the nation and we are blessed.”

