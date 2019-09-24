WaterVentures makes a splash at Alta Vista

Alta Vista Elementary school brought the Florida Wetlands to its backyard Sept. 24 with the help of WaterVentures, a 53-foot mobile science lab run by the Crystal Springs Foundation.

Five fifth grade classes, or around 100 students, spent the morning taking in all the science lab had to offer. The interactive learning mobile includes an outside activity designed to teach students about watersheds and the lab provides stations that focus on the water cycle, recycling, aquifers, global affairs, Florida Wetlands and water molecules.

WaterVentures is a mobile extension of the Crystal Springs Preserver that travels to the majority of Florida counties. The exhibits focus on water education, including the effect water has on everyday life and the effect humans have on water.

"One of the most powerful tools we can use to combat environmental degradation is educating younger generations and preparing them (by) giving them the knowledge and the motivation to make environmentally conscious decisions so that they're suited for the future," said Erin Cover, outreach environmental educator.

Amanda McNary, the K-5 science lab teacher, has been working to bring WaterVentures to Alta Vista for 3 years due to the lab's popularity. She said that the mobile science lab allows students who may not be able to travel to the Crystal Springs Preserve education center to still have the same learning experience.

"The fact that they're (WaterVentures) is able to come here and provide that hands on knowledge is invaluable," McNary said.

In September and October Alta Vista fifth grade classes focus on Earth and space science. McNary said that the science lab's lesson fits in with the water standards that the students must learn in the section.

The fifth graders ran around the inside mobile lab and outside watershed area with astonishment on their faces. The majority of students anxiously raised their hand to answer questions about which gases affect the environment and how to create a more effective watershed diorama (hint: add in more trees).

For Sinai Roque, 11, her favorite part –– other than playing the games –– was learning that water can be found underground, how pollution affects the Earth and the Florida Wetlands.