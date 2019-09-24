 Skip to main content
Savanah Montes, Charleston Hamilton and Jaeiel Rosado

WaterVentures makes a splash at Alta Vista

Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019

Savanah Montes, Charleston Hamilton and Jaeiel Rosado

Alondra Capiz learns about rainfall in different Florida cities.

Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019 |

Alondra Capiz learns about rainfall in different Florida cities.

WaterVentures is a 53-foot mobile science lab that travel to different schools.

Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019 |

WaterVentures is a 53-foot mobile science lab that travel to different schools.

The fifth graders anxiously wait to answer a question.

Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019 |

The fifth graders anxiously wait to answer a question.

Rafaela Omega places a tree in the watershed diorama.

Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019 |

Rafaela Omega places a tree in the watershed diorama.

Kathleen Copeland-Fish tells the students they can click every button they want in the WaterVentures science lab.

Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019 |

Kathleen Copeland-Fish tells the students they can click every button they want in the WaterVentures science lab.

Ashely Gimenez rearranges the cars on the edge of the watershed.

Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019 |

Ashely Gimenez rearranges the cars on the edge of the watershed.

Jonathan Lopez and Giovanni Strickland wait to answer a question about different gases that affect the environment.

Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019 |

Jonathan Lopez and Giovanni Strickland wait to answer a question about different gases that affect the environment.

Angel Hernandez explains where the trees need to be laid out for the watershed the stay fresh.

Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019 |

Angel Hernandez explains where the trees need to be laid out for the watershed the stay fresh.

Alondra Capiz looks up at the "natural spring" in the mobile science lab.

Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019 |

Alondra Capiz looks up at the "natural spring" in the mobile science lab.

The fifth grade class huddles around one of the watersheds.

Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019 |

The fifth grade class huddles around one of the watersheds.

Ky'mani Reed and Terrell Jones stair at the watershed.

Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019 |

Ky'mani Reed and Terrell Jones stair at the watershed.

Jonathan Lope and Jaeiel Rosado interact with one of the stations.

Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019 |

Jonathan Lope and Jaeiel Rosado interact with one of the stations.

Ky'mani Reed and Terrell Jones

Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019 |

Ky'mani Reed and Terrell Jones

The fifth grade classes were tasked with building the surrounding area of the watershed.

Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019 |

The fifth grade classes were tasked with building the surrounding area of the watershed.

Lillin Williamson and Charleston Hamilton read about how water leaves an aquifer.

Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019 |

Lillin Williamson and Charleston Hamilton read about how water leaves an aquifer.

Two watershed dioramas were set up for the fifth grade classes to play with.

Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019 |

Two watershed dioramas were set up for the fifth grade classes to play with.

WaterVentures, a 53-foot mobile science lab, visited Alta Vista Elementary on Sept. 24.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Alta Vista Elementary school brought the Florida Wetlands to its backyard Sept. 24 with the help of WaterVentures, a 53-foot mobile science lab run by the Crystal Springs Foundation.

Five fifth grade classes, or around 100 students, spent the morning taking in all the science lab had to offer. The interactive learning mobile includes an outside activity designed to teach students about watersheds and the lab provides stations that focus on the water cycle, recycling, aquifers, global affairs, Florida Wetlands and water molecules. 

WaterVentures is a mobile extension of the Crystal Springs Preserver that travels to the majority of Florida counties. The exhibits focus on water education, including the effect water has on everyday life and the effect humans have on water. 

"One of the most powerful tools we can use to combat environmental degradation is educating younger generations and preparing them (by) giving them the knowledge and the motivation to make environmentally conscious decisions so that they're suited for the future," said Erin Cover, outreach environmental educator. 

Amanda McNary, the K-5 science lab teacher, has been working to bring WaterVentures to Alta Vista for 3 years due to the lab's popularity. She said that the mobile science lab allows students who may not be able to travel to the Crystal Springs Preserve education center to still have the same learning experience.

"The fact that they're (WaterVentures) is able to come here and provide that hands on knowledge is invaluable," McNary said. 

In September and October Alta Vista fifth grade classes focus on Earth and space science. McNary said that the science lab's lesson fits in with the water standards that the students must learn in the section. 

The fifth graders ran around the inside mobile lab and outside watershed area with astonishment on their faces. The majority of students anxiously raised their hand to answer questions about which gases affect the environment and how to create a more effective watershed diorama (hint: add in more trees).

For Sinai Roque, 11, her favorite part –– other than playing the games –– was learning that water can be found underground, how pollution affects the Earth and the Florida Wetlands.

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

