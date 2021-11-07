 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Zohreh Ambrose shows those in attendance at the Waterlefe Golf and River Club that mustard is the "in" color this season.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club hosts fall fashion show

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 |

Zohreh Ambrose shows those in attendance at the Waterlefe Golf and River Club that mustard is the "in" color this season.

The Waterlefe models for the fashion show were Pauline Tierno, Zohreh Ambrose, Beverley Lawson, Pauline Dickson, Jodi Carroll, Robin Ambrose and Amber Browne.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 |

The Waterlefe models for the fashion show were Pauline Tierno, Zohreh Ambrose, Beverley Lawson, Pauline Dickson, Jodi Carroll, Robin Ambrose and Amber Browne.

Amber Browne models a fashion by P.J.'s Boutique of Sarasota.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 |

Amber Browne models a fashion by P.J.'s Boutique of Sarasota.

Jodi Carroll gives a smile after she finished walking the runway.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 |

Jodi Carroll gives a smile after she finished walking the runway.

Beverley Lawson shows off some red with the holidays approaching.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 |

Beverley Lawson shows off some red with the holidays approaching.

Zohreh Ambrose gets up close and personal with the audience.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 |

Zohreh Ambrose gets up close and personal with the audience.

Amber Browne gives a little smile while interacting with the patrons.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 |

Amber Browne gives a little smile while interacting with the patrons.

Zohreh Ambrose shows some flash with a fashion from Lisa Charnicharo.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 |

Zohreh Ambrose shows some flash with a fashion from Lisa Charnicharo.

Beverley Lawson walks the runway at Waterlefe Golf and River Club.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 |

Beverley Lawson walks the runway at Waterlefe Golf and River Club.

Robin Ambrose gives a smile as she finishes her model run.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 |

Robin Ambrose gives a smile as she finishes her model run.

Robin Ambrose lets the crowd get a good look at the fashion she is wearing.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 |

Robin Ambrose lets the crowd get a good look at the fashion she is wearing.

Zohreh Ambrose shows some personality during her time as a model.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 |

Zohreh Ambrose shows some personality during her time as a model.

Amber Browne displays the No. 6 so those who attend can find the fashion on sheets provided to them.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 |

Amber Browne displays the No. 6 so those who attend can find the fashion on sheets provided to them.

Pauline Dickson enjoys the audience's applause for her efforts.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 |

Pauline Dickson enjoys the audience's applause for her efforts.

Pauline Tierno takes a walk on the wild side at Waterlefe Golf and River Club.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 |

Pauline Tierno takes a walk on the wild side at Waterlefe Golf and River Club.

Amber Browne plays to one section of the room as she models.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 |

Amber Browne plays to one section of the room as she models.

Pauline Tierno shows off some bling on her tour.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 |

Pauline Tierno shows off some bling on her tour.

Lisa Charnicharo told the models to remember that their friends would be in the audience, so to just have some fun.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 |

Lisa Charnicharo told the models to remember that their friends would be in the audience, so to just have some fun.

Pauline Tierno struts her fashion stuff on the runway.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 |

Pauline Tierno struts her fashion stuff on the runway.

Pauline Dickson shows off some fall fashion.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 |

Pauline Dickson shows off some fall fashion.

Jodi Carroll is glad another trip down the runway is over.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 |

Jodi Carroll is glad another trip down the runway is over.

Beverley Lawson shows off some sass.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 |

Beverley Lawson shows off some sass.

Pauline Dickson enjoys another trip down the runway at Waterlefe Golf and River Club.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 |

Pauline Dickson enjoys another trip down the runway at Waterlefe Golf and River Club.

Robin Ambrose shows that colors can pop during the fall fashion season.

Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 |

Robin Ambrose shows that colors can pop during the fall fashion season.

Share
P.J.'s Boutique of Sarasota brings fall fashions to Waterlefe Golf and River Club.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

When seven women from Waterlefe Golf and River Club volunteered to be models for a benefit fashion show Nov. 6 at the clubhouse, they probably didn't know they would have influence over the clothes they would be showing off.

But when they went to see fashion guru Lisa Charnicharo of P.J.'s Boutique of Sarasota for the first time, Charnicharo took particular note of what they were wearing.

"You can go by what they come in wearing," said Charnicharo, who provided all the fashions for the show, which collected food donations for the Food Bank of Manatee. "Some of them (are wearing) neutral. Some are more tailored."

It's Charnicharo's job to fit the fashion to the model and judging from the reaction of the sell-out crowd of 90 people, she did just fine.

The models — Pauline Tierno, Zohreh Ambrose, Beverley Lawson, Pauline Dickson, Jodi Carroll, Robin Ambrose and Amber Browne — all seemed to love her selections.

The fundraiser included lunch, which was followed by the show. Those who attended could purchase P.J.'s Boutique fashions after the show, which was put together by co-chairs Vicki Joshpe and Bobbi Griswald.

The fashion show was held outside last year with about 50 people in attendance, so the Nov. 6 show was back to normal.

 

 

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement