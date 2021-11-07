Waterlefe Golf and River Club hosts fall fashion show

When seven women from Waterlefe Golf and River Club volunteered to be models for a benefit fashion show Nov. 6 at the clubhouse, they probably didn't know they would have influence over the clothes they would be showing off.

But when they went to see fashion guru Lisa Charnicharo of P.J.'s Boutique of Sarasota for the first time, Charnicharo took particular note of what they were wearing.

"You can go by what they come in wearing," said Charnicharo, who provided all the fashions for the show, which collected food donations for the Food Bank of Manatee. "Some of them (are wearing) neutral. Some are more tailored."

It's Charnicharo's job to fit the fashion to the model and judging from the reaction of the sell-out crowd of 90 people, she did just fine.

The models — Pauline Tierno, Zohreh Ambrose, Beverley Lawson, Pauline Dickson, Jodi Carroll, Robin Ambrose and Amber Browne — all seemed to love her selections.

The fundraiser included lunch, which was followed by the show. Those who attended could purchase P.J.'s Boutique fashions after the show, which was put together by co-chairs Vicki Joshpe and Bobbi Griswald.

The fashion show was held outside last year with about 50 people in attendance, so the Nov. 6 show was back to normal.