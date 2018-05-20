Walt's Fish Market celebrates 100 years

In 1918, Claus Wallin arrived in Sarasota and learned the ropes of the local fishing waters.

Wallin passed the tradition and role of commercial fisherman to his sons and grandsons, and eventually, that fishing tradition turned into Walt’s Fish Market, which officially opened following World War II.

A century later, Wallin’s family continues his traditions. On May 20, Walt’s Fish Market and Restaurant celebrated this 100-year Sarasota legacy.

Walt’s loyal patrons gathered at the restaurant Sunday for a seafood buffet, live music, auctions and a mechanical shark.

The on-and-off rain didn’t slow the celebration down, which also doubled as the annual reef benefit for the reef balls dropped at M-2, a site in the Gulf of Mexico, that honors Tom Wallin.

The current owner, Bret Wallin, said celebrating with everyone was amazing.

“It’s so neat that the whole community came to support this, and it all goes back to the ocean,” he said.