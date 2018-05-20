 Skip to main content
Walt's Fish Market Owner Brett Wallin with Tommy and Tommy Wallin

Walt's Fish Market celebrates 100 years

Sunday, May. 20, 2018

Walt’s Fish Market Owner Brett Wallin with Tommy and Tommy Wallin

Buy this Photo
Pat and Jill Bruenning and Amy and Joe Frasier

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Pat and Jill Bruenning and Amy and Joe Frasier

Buy this Photo
Donna and Steve Grantham and Jeff and Teri Pflunger

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Donna and Steve Grantham and Jeff and Teri Pflunger

Buy this Photo
Audrey Wallin tests out the mechanical shark.

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Audrey Wallin tests out the mechanical shark.

Buy this Photo
Sandy and Alex Antestenis

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Sandy and Alex Antestenis

Buy this Photo
Kyle Haughey, Jeremiah Jackson and Mindy Fielding

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Kyle Haughey, Jeremiah Jackson and Mindy Fielding

Buy this Photo
Nate Sutthoff takes a shot at riding the mechanical shark.

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Nate Sutthoff takes a shot at riding the mechanical shark.

Buy this Photo
John and Ford Sutthoff and Courtney McDonald

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

John and Ford Sutthoff and Courtney McDonald

Buy this Photo
Amy Gettle, Cory Zarem and Elena Jones

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Amy Gettle, Cory Zarem and Elena Jones

Buy this Photo
Audrey Wallin tests out the mechanical shark.

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Audrey Wallin tests out the mechanical shark.

Buy this Photo
Brooke and Christine Naselli and Marcello and Lorraine Aquino

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Brooke and Christine Naselli and Marcello and Lorraine Aquino

Buy this Photo
Joselyn Hernandez and Baily Block

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Joselyn Hernandez and Baily Block

Buy this Photo
Bryce, Brett and Angel Shortridge

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Bryce, Brett and Angel Shortridge

Buy this Photo
Nate Sutthoff takes a shot at riding the mechanical shark.

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Nate Sutthoff takes a shot at riding the mechanical shark.

Buy this Photo
Esteban Espinoza, Claudia Borge and Adrina Garron

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Esteban Espinoza, Claudia Borge and Adrina Garron

Buy this Photo
Walt's Fish Market employees Jackie Reyes, Octavia Gomes and Dariela Hernandez

Sunday, May. 20, 2018 |

Walt’s Fish Market employees Jackie Reyes, Octavia Gomes and Dariela Hernandez

Buy this Photo
In 1918, Claus Wallin arrived in Sarasota and started the family legacy.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

In 1918, Claus Wallin arrived in Sarasota and learned the ropes of the local fishing waters.

Wallin passed the tradition and role of commercial fisherman to his sons and grandsons, and eventually, that fishing tradition turned into Walt’s Fish Market, which officially opened following World War II.

A century later, Wallin’s family continues his traditions. On May 20, Walt’s Fish Market and Restaurant celebrated this 100-year Sarasota legacy.

Walt’s loyal patrons gathered at the restaurant Sunday for a seafood buffet, live music, auctions and a mechanical shark.

The on-and-off rain didn’t slow the celebration down, which also doubled as the annual reef benefit for the reef balls dropped at M-2, a site in the Gulf of Mexico, that honors Tom Wallin.

The current owner, Bret Wallin, said celebrating with everyone was amazing.

“It’s so neat that the whole community came to support this, and it all goes back to the ocean,” he said.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

