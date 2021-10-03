Vue condo sells for $3.575 million

A condominium in the Vue tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. John and Barbara Depizzo, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1906 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Jerome and Elizabeth Levy, of New York City, for $3,575,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,720 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,903,000 in 2018.

SARASOTA

Sansara

Geoffrey and Heather Gillon, trustees, of Laguna Niguel, California, sold the Unit 802 condominium at 300 S. Pineapple Ave. to Michael Hogan, of Sarasota, for $1,885,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,291 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,899,900 in 2017.

Aqualane Estates

Scott Stottlemyer, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1500 Ridgewood Lane to Douglas and Kathleen Dearden, of Sarasota, for $1.75 million. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,664 square feet of living area.

Top sellers around the area SIESTA KEY Casarina Wilbur and Sarah Bontrager, of Middlebury, Indiana, sold their Unit 601 condominium at 5880 Midnight Pass Road to Roger and Kimberly Huffman, of Middlebury, Indiana, for $2.65 million. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,542 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.59 million in 2012. PALMER RANCH Palacio Sumner Honaker Latino, trustee, and John Latino, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4208 Palacio Drive to Nicholas and Cristina Dickson, of Sarasota, for $1.4 million. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths and 3,455 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2019. OSPREY Oaks II Donald and Lorraine Hosten, of Osprey, sold their home at 731 N. Mac Ewen Drive to James and Mary Conroy, of Osprey, for $700,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,192 square feet of living area. It sold for $774,000 in 2007. NOKOMIS Calusa Lakes Henry and Anne DiPrete, of Nokomis, sold their home at 2022 Micanopy Trail to George Thomas Aiton and Supinda Duke-Aiton, of Nokomis, for $950,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,108 square feet of living area.

La Linda Terrace

Gary and Lynnie Siegal sold their home at 2139 Hawthorne St. to Barbara Olin and Scott Olin, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1,195,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,485 square feet of living area.

Mark Sarasota

Michael and Allison Brandt, of Arlington, Virginia, sold their Unit 917 condominium at 111 S. Pineapple Ave. to Richard Alan Ader and Carol Weinman Ader, of Sarasota, for $1.1 million. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,498 square feet of living area. It sold for $841,400 in 2019.

Grove Heights

RJJM LLC sold the home at 1807 Grove St. to Stacey and Anthony Layzell, of Los Gatos, California, for $955,000. Built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,218 square feet of living area. It sold for $735,000 in May.

1350 Main Residential

Gary Androphy and Karen Volkman Androphy, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1008 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Marina Vyshetsky and Dmitry Vyshetsky, trustees, of Sarasota, for $905,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It sold for $635,000 in 2016.

David and Susan Colson, of Bethesda, Maryland, sold their Unit 1010 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Jeremy Nelson and Richard Corey, of Charleston, West Virginia, for $819,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It sold for $635,000 in 2015.

Harbor House South

Joann Desrosiers, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 23 condominium at 400 Golden Gate Point to Richard and Amy Cox, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,388 square feet of living area. It sold for $700,100 in 2017.

Holiday Harbor

Chris David Aguirre and Mindy Rochelle Stoulis Aguirre sold their home at 7784 N. Holiday Drive to Stephen and Tony Leach, of Sarasota, for $850,000. Built in 1972, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,573 square feet of living area. It sold for $615,000 in 2020.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

David Webber, of Bradenton, sold his home at 3260 Pine Valley Drive to George Timothy Shields and Jennifer Leigh Shields, of Sarasota, for $799,000. Built in 1964, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,598 square feet of living area. It sold for $312,500 in 2002.

Huntington Pointe

Kenneth Pearce and Tina Marie Pearce, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4190 Hearthstone Drive to Kevin Maluchnik, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,471 square feet of living area. It sold for $347,000 in 2017.

One Huntington Management LLC sold the home at 8979 Huntington Pointe Drive to Datnhon Hong Le and Thanhxuan Nguyen, of Sarasota, for $580,000. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $393,000 in 2019.

Pine Shores Estates

Donna Marie Brooks, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6145 Hollywood Blvd. to Clay Shafton, of Sarasota, for $580,000. Built in 1952, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,359 square feet of living area. It sold for $185,000 in 2007.

South Gate

Aurelia Nolin, as President of Open House Capital Corp., sold the home at 3150 Bougainvillea St. to Eric and Grace Barnes, of Sarasota, for $574,900. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,601 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in January.

Amy Amuso, of Siesta Key, sold her home at 2506 Goldenrod St. to Athena Basle, of Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, for $510,000. Built in 1959, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,396 square feet of living area.

Robert and Margaret Castro, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2833 Sunnyside St. to Alicia Marie Bolland, of St. Petersburg, for $400,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,263 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 2017.

Gulf Gate East

Carlos and Franca Solorzano, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4024 Kingston Terrace to Adrian and Kari Gonzalez, of Sarasota, for $547,500. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,493 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2004.

Whit-Acres

Slavina Gardella, trustee, of Roslyn, New York, sold the home at 1907 Fiest Drive to Shawn and Sonya Johnson, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,524 square feet of living area. It sold for $283,000 in 2004.

St. Regis

Richard Reich, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 303 condominium at 301 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Teresa Fortunato, of Sarasota, for $495,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,109 square feet of living area.

Greenwich

John L. Hawkins, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2207 Hibiscus St. to John C. Hawkins, of Sarasota, for $446,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,388 square feet of living area. It sold for $320,000 in January.

Pelican Cove

Linda Nilsen and Dianne Kenney, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 157 condominium at 1515 Clower Creek Drive to Walter and Lois Goodrich, of Sarasota, for $445,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,216 square feet of living area. It sold for $322,900 in 2004.

Gulf Gate Woods

Scott Moore, of McCloud, California, sold his home at 2882 Hardee Drive to Debra Hering, trustee, of Sarasota, for $413,600. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,635 square feet of living area.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Key Beach Residences

TVG Properties Siesta Key LLC sold the Unit 411 condominium at 915 Seaside Drive to Ninetales LLC for $2.65 million. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,630 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.5 million in 2018.

Tiffany Sands

Margaret Jean Cannon and Bruce Klein, of Venice, sold their Unit 542 condominium at 548 Beach Road to 548 Beach Road LLC for $1,525,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,080 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 1999.

Point of Rocks Terrace Addition

Fen Lewis, Personal Representative, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7007 Point of Rocks Road to 8081 LLC for $1.01 million. Built in 1956, it has one bedroom, two baths and 904 square feet of living area. It sold for $170,000 in 1998.

Revised Plat of Siesta

Capital Legal Funding LLC sold the home at 3615 Higel Ave. to Blue International Group LLC for $985,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,550 square feet of living area. It sold for $399,000 in 2017.

Sarasota Surf and Racquet Club

Earl Schlegel, trustee, of Saint Simons Island, Georgia, sold the Unit 1106 condominium at 5920 Midnight Pass Road to Sara Adams, trustee, of McLean, Virginia, for $975,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,334 square feet of living area. It sold for $125,000 in 1981.

Gulf and Bay Club

John and Mary Ann Scherrer, of Tonawanda, New York, sold their Unit 407 condominium at 5760 Midnight Pass Road to John Glemb and Mary Dolores Glemb, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It sold for $545,000 in 2010.

Midnight Cove II

Rodolfo Atilano, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 520 condominium at 1500 Cove II Place to AEC EAT LLC for $690,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It sold for $129,000 in 1987.

Sunset Royale

SKBasile Investments LLC sold the Unit 212 condominium at 711 Beach Road to Christopher and Mary King, of Bel Air, Maryland, for $645,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,057 square feet of living area. It sold for $520,000 in 2015.

Casa Blanca

Eric Richard Loomis and Deborah Ann Miller, trustees, of Tupper Lake, New York, sold the Unit 2 condominium at 6154 Midnight Pass Road to Frederick and Meredith Teska, of Flat Rock, Michigan, for $600,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 836 square feet of living area. It sold for $35,000 in 1974.

Ebb Tide

JZIII LLC sold the Units 5 and 6 condominium at 6610 Midnight Pass Road to JC and ZN LLC for $449,000. Built in 1956, it has one bedroom, two baths and 434 square feet of living area. It sold for $245,000 in 2019.

PALMER RANCH

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Jonathan Chaviano and Renee Nichole Chaviano, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5738 Hydrangea Circle to Marina Vyshetsky and Dmitry Vyshetsky, trustees, of Campbell, California, for $950,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,930 square feet of living area. It sold for $523,500 in 2017.

Zillow Homes Property Trust, trustee, sold the home at 7240 Monrada Drive to Rocco and Malin Cartia, of Sarasota, for $535,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,400 square feet of living area. It sold for $510,700 in July.

Villa Fiore

Vivian Beckwith sold her home at 8056 Via Fiore to John Leon Cross Jr. and Lavena Dawn Cross, of Sarasota, for $749,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,848 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2014.

Deer Creek

Henry Jude Sienkiewicz, Robert Thomas Sienkiewicz and Elise Rose Suchocki, of Alexandria City, Virginia, sold their home at 4384 Maplewood Lane to Dianne Kenney and Linda Nilsen, of Sarasota, for $679,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,360 square feet of living area. It sold for $297,900 in 2001.

Savitri Gauthier, Gina Ariosa, David Ariosa, Kathleen Ariosa and Jenna Justice, of Cockeysville, Maryland, sold their home at 4350 Indian Point Trail to Charles Horvath and Olivia Olah Horvath, of Ontario, Canada, for $510,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,208 square feet of living area.

Turtle Rock

Frederick and Karen Howe, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7940 Meadow Rush Loop to Robert and Ielnia Johnson, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,153 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,000 in 2015.

Marcy Klein, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, sold her home at 4882 Sabal Lake Circle to John and Lindsy Tucker, of Sarasota, for $530,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,176 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,400 in 1999.

Stonebridge

Robert Wittkowski and Jessica Villanueva Ruiz, of Fairfax, Virginia, sold their home at 7447 Ridge Road to Julia and Gregory Tyutyunik, of Brooklyn, New York, for $480,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,430 square feet of living area. It sold for $353,000 in 2013.

Villas at Deer Creek

Carla Manley, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4540 Deer Trail Blvd. to Arthur Jay Cohen, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,962 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2005.

OSPREY

Emerald Woods at Oaks III

Jerald and Megan Chester, of Willoughby Hills, Ohio, sold their home at 1794 Amethyst Lane to Karen and Larry Fisher, of Osprey, for $629,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,259 square feet of living area. It sold for $545,000 in 2019.

Bishops Court at the Oaks Preserve

Carla Cole Campbell, of Menlo Park, California, sold the home at 53 Bay Head Lane to Mark Andrew Gullotti and Pamela Joy Barton, of Osprey, for $532,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,743 square feet of living area. It sold for $324,000 in 1997.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

William and Mary Kissel, of Venice, sold their home at 2169 Calusa Lakes Blvd. to Michael and Kathryn McQueen, of Morrow, Ohio, for $700,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,982 square feet of living area. It sold for $850,000 in 2005.

Sorrento East

Carol Morrison, of Mesa, Arizona, sold her home at 341 Monet Place to Bogumil and Barbara Gratkowska, of Harwood Heights, Illinois, for $520,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,857 square feet of living area.