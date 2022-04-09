Volunteers make a clean sweep on Sister Keys

About 40 volunteers boated over from north Longboat Key to the nearby Sister Keys on Saturday for a morning of trash cleanup and invasive-plant removal.

Sponsored by Sarasota Bay Watch, the group ranged widely in age and in experience level but not in enthusiasm. Together, they waded ashore from several boats and collected trash and recyclables, while a smaller group concentrated on removing vines of vinca, an invasive plant often called periwinkle. Among the items found on the islands, a floodlight bulb, an unopened can of Coors Light beer, a tattered American flag and a couple resin patio chairs that had seen better days.

Teens from Sarasota High's Sailor Bay Watch took part in the event, as did residents of Longboat Key and supporters from off the island as well.

Following their hours on the islands in Sarasota Bay, the volunteers were treated to lunch at Mar Vista Dockside restaurant.

In 1992, the town of Longboat Key bought the Sister Keys system, which consists of four islands. The island were restored with native plants, salt marsh and gopher tortoise habitat and wetlands at the urging of a citizens' group called the Sister Keys Conservancy.