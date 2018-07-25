Vintage walk on Main Street in Lakewood Ranch

Heritage Harbour's Michael and Sandy Carlisle sipped a chilled Chardonnay, but they were standing in the Wish Boutique during the first Wine Walk Wednesday July 25 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

"We didn't even know all these shops were here," Sandy Carlisle said. "We came for the wine, but the shops are amazing."

That was kind of the point of Wine Walk Wednesday, to introduce those who dine on Lakewood Main Street to the many shopping opportunities.

The event was hosted by Fine Wine and Tastings on Main Street. More than 20 wines were available for tasting at Wish, Naples Soap Co., J&J Gallery, Integrity Sound and Fine Wine and Tastings.