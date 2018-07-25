 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Indigo's Clay and Ann Shimeall said Wine Walk Wednesday made for a perfect date night.

Vintage walk on Main Street in Lakewood Ranch

Friday, Jul. 27, 2018 |

Indigo's Clay and Ann Shimeall said Wine Walk Wednesday made for a perfect date night.

Buy this Photo
Parrish's Karen Fullerton and Donna Jeter enjoyed their stop at Fine Wine and Tastings on Main Street.

Friday, Jul. 27, 2018 |

Parrish's Karen Fullerton and Donna Jeter enjoyed their stop at Fine Wine and Tastings on Main Street.

Buy this Photo
River Club's David and Dawn Bach and Bill Strauss came to Wine Walk Wednesday because their friend, Dawn Bach, works at Wish.

Friday, Jul. 27, 2018 |

River Club's David and Dawn Bach and Bill Strauss came to Wine Walk Wednesday because their friend, Dawn Bach, works at Wish.

Buy this Photo
Bradenton's Judy Young and Tammy Lyday, and Country Club's Theresa Young, say they are enjoying a girls night out at Wine Walk Wednesday.

Friday, Jul. 27, 2018 |

Bradenton's Judy Young and Tammy Lyday, and Country Club's Theresa Young, say they are enjoying a girls night out at Wine Walk Wednesday.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Karie Backman listens to wine expert Erik Anderson during her stop at Integrity Sound.

Friday, Jul. 27, 2018 |

Sarasota's Karie Backman listens to wine expert Erik Anderson during her stop at Integrity Sound.

Buy this Photo
Bradenton's Cheryl Adams, Cynthia Flores and Constance Murphy enjoy their stops along the Wine Walk Wednesday trail.

Friday, Jul. 27, 2018 |

Bradenton's Cheryl Adams, Cynthia Flores and Constance Murphy enjoy their stops along the Wine Walk Wednesday trail.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Kathy LaPietria and Lakewood Ranch's Claudia LaPietria enjoy a mother-daughter night.

Friday, Jul. 27, 2018 |

Sarasota's Kathy LaPietria and Lakewood Ranch's Claudia LaPietria enjoy a mother-daughter night.

Buy this Photo
Venice's Burt Liberi and Karen Liberi and Mote Ranch's Andrea Gilder enjoy a good time during Wine Walk Wednesday.

Friday, Jul. 27, 2018 |

Venice's Burt Liberi and Karen Liberi and Mote Ranch's Andrea Gilder enjoy a good time during Wine Walk Wednesday.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Holly Sharma and Jill Gartman say they stopped at some of the shops for the first time during Wine Walk Wednesday.

Friday, Jul. 27, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Holly Sharma and Jill Gartman say they stopped at some of the shops for the first time during Wine Walk Wednesday.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Sam Robinson, Christine Sket, Sue Sgro and Katy Carrigan say they loved the social aspect of Wine Walk Wednesday.

Friday, Jul. 27, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Sam Robinson, Christine Sket, Sue Sgro and Katy Carrigan say they loved the social aspect of Wine Walk Wednesday.

Buy this Photo
Summerfield's Sara Sponsler and Sarasota's Casie White make a toast as they walk to the Naples Soap Co. from J&J Gallery.

Friday, Jul. 27, 2018 |

Summerfield's Sara Sponsler and Sarasota's Casie White make a toast as they walk to the Naples Soap Co. from J&J Gallery.

Buy this Photo
River Strand's Mike and Kathy Link enjoy the art at J&J Gallery.

Friday, Jul. 27, 2018 |

River Strand's Mike and Kathy Link enjoy the art at J&J Gallery.

Buy this Photo
Greenbrook's Liz Klein says wine and art go well together as she enjoys the stop at the J&J Gallery.

Friday, Jul. 27, 2018 |

Greenbrook's Liz Klein says wine and art go well together as she enjoys the stop at the J&J Gallery.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Bob and Joan Kolton stop along the Wine Walk Wednesday trail.

Friday, Jul. 27, 2018 |

Sarasota's Bob and Joan Kolton stop along the Wine Walk Wednesday trail.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Lisa Holler, Annie Talbert, Michelle Hardin and Traci Kundrat enjoy one of the stops on Wine Walk Wednesday.

Friday, Jul. 27, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Lisa Holler, Annie Talbert, Michelle Hardin and Traci Kundrat enjoy one of the stops on Wine Walk Wednesday.

Buy this Photo
Courtney Cooper pours a glass of wine for Lakewood Ranch's Katie Truxton, Marlo Kerr and Megan Zabikow.

Friday, Jul. 27, 2018 |

Courtney Cooper pours a glass of wine for Lakewood Ranch's Katie Truxton, Marlo Kerr and Megan Zabikow.

Buy this Photo
Heritage Harbor's Sandy Carlisle shops at Wish while tasting wine.

Friday, Jul. 27, 2018 |

Heritage Harbor's Sandy Carlisle shops at Wish while tasting wine.

Buy this Photo
Heritage Harbor's Michael Carlisle says he wasn't aware of Wish before Wine Walk Wednesday.

Friday, Jul. 27, 2018 |

Heritage Harbor's Michael Carlisle says he wasn't aware of Wish before Wine Walk Wednesday.

Buy this Photo
Share
The first Wine Walk Wednesday in Lakewood Ranch offered more than 20 wines for tasting.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Heritage Harbour's Michael and Sandy Carlisle sipped a chilled Chardonnay, but they were standing in the Wish Boutique during the first Wine Walk Wednesday July 25 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

"We didn't even know all these shops were here," Sandy Carlisle said. "We came for the wine, but the shops are amazing."

That was kind of the point of Wine Walk Wednesday, to introduce those who dine on Lakewood Main Street to the many shopping opportunities.

The event was hosted by Fine Wine and Tastings on Main Street. More than 20 wines were available for tasting at Wish, Naples Soap Co., J&J Gallery, Integrity Sound and Fine Wine and Tastings.

Related Stories

Advertisement