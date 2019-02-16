Village residents go for gold

Sure, there wasn't an elaborate opening ceremony or an Olympic flame, but there was a happy hour after the second-annual Village Olympics Saturday.

Around 56 neighbors competed on 14 teams in the Olympic games, which were the brainchild of Village resident Carla Rowan.

For four hours the residents competed in ping pong, corn hole, Giant Jenga, bocce ball, golf, croquet and a basketball shootout.

Teams were randomly divided into four, with two men and two women on each. Families were allowed to play together.

While no gold medals were handed out, there were ribbons awarded for first, second, third and last place.