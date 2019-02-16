 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Vashti Braha and Nancy Greenhouse get in the Olympic spirit as they man the hoop shootout station.

Village residents go for gold

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Vashti Braha and Nancy Greenhouse get in the Olympic spirit as they man the hoop shootout station.

Buy this Photo
Barry Rookes tries to bring his team to victory during a game of corn hole.

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Barry Rookes tries to bring his team to victory during a game of corn hole.

Buy this Photo
Taylor Wilson sinks a basket during the Village Olympics.

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Taylor Wilson sinks a basket during the Village Olympics.

Buy this Photo
Clancy Vaughan attempts to put her hot pink golf ball into the hole for her team, The Crazy 8's.

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Clancy Vaughan attempts to put her hot pink golf ball into the hole for her team, The Crazy 8's.

Buy this Photo
Celia Moore sighs a breath of relief after she successfully dislodges a block from the Giant Jenga tower.

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Celia Moore sighs a breath of relief after she successfully dislodges a block from the Giant Jenga tower.

Buy this Photo
Corn hole was just one of the many games participants could try during the Village Olympics.

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Corn hole was just one of the many games participants could try during the Village Olympics.

Buy this Photo
Barry Rookes celebrates a sunk shot during the Village Olympics.

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Barry Rookes celebrates a sunk shot during the Village Olympics.

Buy this Photo
Southern DisComfort team member Jerry Donnelly launches another team's ball during a round of croquet.

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Southern DisComfort team member Jerry Donnelly launches another team's ball during a round of croquet.

Buy this Photo
Debbie Stachura attempts a basket in the hoop shootout.

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Debbie Stachura attempts a basket in the hoop shootout.

Buy this Photo
Paula Skillman attempts to score some points for her team during a game of corn hole.

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Paula Skillman attempts to score some points for her team during a game of corn hole.

Buy this Photo
Share
Longboaters participated in the second-annual Village Olympics.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

Sure, there wasn't an elaborate opening ceremony or an Olympic flame, but there was a happy hour after the second-annual Village Olympics Saturday. 

Around 56 neighbors competed on 14 teams in the Olympic games, which were the brainchild of Village resident Carla Rowan. 

For four hours the residents competed in ping pong, corn hole, Giant Jenga, bocce ball, golf, croquet and a basketball shootout. 

Teams were randomly divided into four, with two men and two women on each. Families were allowed to play together. 

While no gold medals were handed out, there were ribbons awarded for first, second, third and last place. 

Related Stories

Advertisement