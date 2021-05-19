 Skip to main content
Village Idiots cycling group participate in Ride of Silence event

Cyclists rode out for the event on May 19.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Village Idiots cycling group hit the road in support of riders injured and killed in auto accidents during the national Ride of Silence event on May 19.

Dozens of cyclists assembled at Robarts Arena to bike a slow 7.2 miles to Main Street and back to raise awareness of cyclists' rights to public roadways.

Village Idiots president Dawn Zielinski and vice president Lisa Michel thanked the cyclists for assembling and read a poem in honor of those who were killed in accidents before they were on their way.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

