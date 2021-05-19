Village Idiots cycling group participate in Ride of Silence event

The Village Idiots cycling group hit the road in support of riders injured and killed in auto accidents during the national Ride of Silence event on May 19.

Dozens of cyclists assembled at Robarts Arena to bike a slow 7.2 miles to Main Street and back to raise awareness of cyclists' rights to public roadways.

Village Idiots president Dawn Zielinski and vice president Lisa Michel thanked the cyclists for assembling and read a poem in honor of those who were killed in accidents before they were on their way.