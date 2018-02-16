Van Wezel Foundation celebrates 30-year anniversary

The Van Wezel Foundation celebrated it's 30-year anniversary with its annual Van Wezel Gala on Feb. 16 at the Van Wezel Performing Art Center.

VIP guests were treated to a special cocktail hour, featuring premium wines and hors d’oeuvres in the VIP tent next to the bay.

The 17th annual event hosted Barry Manilow as the entertainment. In addition, the foundation had silent and live auctions. The first live auction item of the night was an original painting set painted on-site by Stuart Bailey.