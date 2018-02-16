 Skip to main content
Chairwomen Susan Travers, Marjolaine Townsend and Kathy Martella

Van Wezel Foundation celebrates 30-year anniversary

Erin Guzzo, Co-Chairwoman Susan Travers, Chief Operating Officer of Van Wezel Foundation Jim Selinkse and Co-Chairwomen Marjolaine Townsend and Kathy Martella

Gloria and Ali Bahaj

Jill Mudge, Van Wezel Executive Director Mary Bensel and Sally Demi

One of the auction items was a Barry Manilow signed guitar.

This auction item was an 8-course dinner for two at Barbosso.

The Van Wezel is celebrating its 30-year anniversary.

Lynn and David Leach

The tent was elegantly decorated in black, white and red.

A white candlestick adorned each table.

The gala is in its 17th year.

Champagne bottles were provided at each table.

Red roses decorated the tables.

Tony Beach and Kelli Maldonado

Chuck Freeman and Barb Brosius

India and Bruce Lesser

Jill Morris and Burr Bakke

Lucille and Bill Smith

Bobbi and Don Bernstein

Terri and Michael Klauber

Jim and Lorna Mack

Judy Kepecz-Hays and John Hays

Ann and Doug Logan

Jaime and Adam Still

Heather Dunhill, Tomeika Koski, Donna Koffman, Sara Macrae, Asa Thomas and Jaclyn Brunckhorst

Lisa Scott and Silvanna Medina

Colleen Winkler and Cheri Nugent

Gary and Barbara Ackerman with Judi and Hesh Kulman

Jay and Veronica Brady

Tomeika Koski, Punchie Teal, Sara Macrae, Asa Thomas, Heather Dunhill and Donna Koffman

Kathleen Honan and Ed Warington with Wayne and Kim Carucci

Elaine McClure with Bill and Joanne Powers

Art and Marcella Levin

Sally Demi, Jill Mudge and Colette Crisp

Alexis Browning and John Curiel

Stuart Bailey puts the finishing touches on his painting before Michael Klauber starts the bidding.

Michael Klauber was the auctioneer for the live auction on Stuart Bailey's paintings. The paintings sold as a pair for $20,000.

The foundation hosted their annual gala on Feb. 16 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Van Wezel Foundation celebrated it's 30-year anniversary with its annual Van Wezel Gala on Feb. 16 at the Van Wezel Performing Art Center. 

VIP guests were treated to a special cocktail hour, featuring premium wines and hors d’oeuvres in the VIP tent next to the bay.

The 17th annual event hosted Barry Manilow as the entertainment. In addition, the foundation had silent and live auctions. The first live auction item of the night was an original painting set painted on-site by Stuart Bailey.

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

