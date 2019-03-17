 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Ryder Trautman

Van Wezel Foundation celebrates the Lion King

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Ryder Trautman

Buy this Photo
Gary McKinstery, Hesh Kulman and Sam Soussou

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Gary McKinstery, Hesh Kulman and Sam Soussou

Buy this Photo
Jim and Colleen McCormick with Ruth Ann and Rick Lamore

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Jim and Colleen McCormick with Ruth Ann and Rick Lamore

Buy this Photo
The centerpieces had a jungle theme.

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

The centerpieces had a jungle theme.

Buy this Photo
Giraffe sculptures were on display in the dining area.

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Giraffe sculptures were on display in the dining area.

Buy this Photo
Cheryl Mendelson, Kelli Maldonado and Mary Bensel

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Cheryl Mendelson, Kelli Maldonado and Mary Bensel

Buy this Photo
Ed and Susan Maier with Beth and Rick Nolan

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Ed and Susan Maier with Beth and Rick Nolan

Buy this Photo
Claire and Barbara Schmalzer

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Claire and Barbara Schmalzer

Buy this Photo
Julian Mai poses in the photobooth.

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Julian Mai poses in the photobooth.

Buy this Photo
Lucy Tight, Diane Foxman and Diver Jane-Ternay

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Lucy Tight, Diane Foxman and Diver Jane-Ternay

Buy this Photo
Barbara Campo, Aldo Massara and Patsy Chotin

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Barbara Campo, Aldo Massara and Patsy Chotin

Buy this Photo
Diane Foxman with James Goethe, Jimi Goethe and Random Goethe

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Diane Foxman with James Goethe, Jimi Goethe and Random Goethe

Buy this Photo
Amy and Scott Olschefshie

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Amy and Scott Olschefshie

Buy this Photo
Don Hermey and Alan Rose

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Don Hermey and Alan Rose

Buy this Photo

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 |

Buy this Photo
Share
The Lion King will be at the Van Wezel until March 31.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

In the Van Wezel, the lion sleeps tonight. "The Lion King," that is.

The Van Wezel Foundation took the time to entertain the children and guests at the event on March 16 to honor "The Lion King" during it's run at the Van Wezel from March 15 to March 31. The event began with cocktails by the bay, along with face painting for the children in attendance. As the night progressed, guests ate dinner and enjoyed a special performance from the "The Lion King."

The proceeds of the dinner supported Van Wezel’s arts education programs, community outreach and the special needs of the Hall.

Related Stories

Advertisement