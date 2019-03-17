Van Wezel Foundation celebrates the Lion King

In the Van Wezel, the lion sleeps tonight. "The Lion King," that is.

The Van Wezel Foundation took the time to entertain the children and guests at the event on March 16 to honor "The Lion King" during it's run at the Van Wezel from March 15 to March 31. The event began with cocktails by the bay, along with face painting for the children in attendance. As the night progressed, guests ate dinner and enjoyed a special performance from the "The Lion King."

The proceeds of the dinner supported Van Wezel’s arts education programs, community outreach and the special needs of the Hall.