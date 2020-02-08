Lakewood Ranch’s Michelle Fallis agreed to foster two kittens from the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch and it didn’t go quite as planned.

They kittens never went back to the shelter.

Her parents, Rocky and Barbie Burke, adopted the female, Vivian.

Then Fallis adopted the male, Ricky.

The same day, the trio showed their continued support for the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch by attending its Valentine’s in the Vines for Canines and Cats fundraiser at Rosa Fiorelli Winery.

More than 100 guests enjoyed food and drink, live music and a variety of wines created at the Rosa Fiorelli Winery.

The Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch opened its new shelter at 26920 Gopher Hill Road, Myakka City in December 2019. The nonprofit will hold a grand opening celebration March 7.