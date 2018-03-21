Students show off their skills at HospitaBull

Students study and hit the books most days, but on March 21 they took their studies to the test.

The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee Hospitality Management program students dropped their pens and paper for knives and chopping blocks for the school's annual HospitaBull at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Each year, students studying to be in the hospitality industry prepare and serve a meal for donors and guests, giving the students a chance to experience organizing a dinner party for a large number of people.

This year, the students prepared garlic and rosemary chicken breast with roasted shallots, smashed potato, asparagus and baby carrots with a barolo-tomato sauce. For dessert, guests enjoyed a key lime mousse with tropical mango chutney and macadamia nut brittle.

While the students were busy cooking in the kitchen, guests mingled in the lobby hallways, sipping cocktails. Then, they were ushered into the ballroom and greeted by a USF student who would be taking care of their table for the evening.

After guests were seated, Dean of the College Pat Moreo and Chancellor Karen Holbrook addressed the event-goers before dinner was served.