USF Coordinator of Food and Beverage Joe Askren and Dean Pat Moreo

Students show off their skills at HospitaBull

USF Coordinator of Food and Beverage Joe Askren and Dean Pat Moreo

The ballroom was decorated with gold lights.

The ballroom was decorated with gold lights.

HospitaBull gives USF students real life experience in their future field.

HospitaBull gives USF students real life experience in their future field.

Avocado crab salad in ice cream cones were brought around to guests during cocktail hour.

Avocado crab salad in ice cream cones were brought around to guests during cocktail hour.

George and Jane Morgan

George and Jane Morgan

Laurie and Dave Ferguson

Laurie and Dave Ferguson

USF student Jocelyn Riley chops broccoli stems.

USF student Jocelyn Riley chops broccoli stems.

Margit and Tore Lindgren

Margit and Tore Lindgren

Phil King, Betty Schoenbaum and Anila Jain

Phil King, Betty Schoenbaum and Anila Jain

Mona Jain and Jan Kelly

Mona Jain and Jan Kelly

Shelly and Nathan Renner

Shelly and Nathan Renner

Jim and Chancellor Karen Holbrook with Fred and Lynda Doery

Jim and Chancellor Karen Holbrook with Fred and Lynda Doery

Mey Vidal-Parades and Audra Deehr

Mey Vidal-Parades and Audra Deehr

Bob Richardson and Eleni Sokos

Bob Richardson and Eleni Sokos

Charlie and Victoria Tokarz

Charlie and Victoria Tokarz

Brenna Wilhm and Timothy Raimes

Brenna Wilhm and Timothy Raimes

Lindsey Stevens, Rick Smith and Julie Gillespie

Lindsey Stevens, Rick Smith and Julie Gillespie

USF students Sarah Jackel, Megan Freeman, Amber Bixby and Megan Carrigan

USF students Sarah Jackel, Megan Freeman, Amber Bixby and Megan Carrigan

HospitaBull An Evening at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota was hosted March 21.

HospitaBull An Evening at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota was hosted March 21.

USF students Tai Chia-Chi, Fang Shih-Yung, Shih Jia-Jun, Wang Pih-Hsiu and Chen Xin-Xuan

USF students Tai Chia-Chi, Fang Shih-Yung, Shih Jia-Jun, Wang Pih-Hsiu and Chen Xin-Xuan

Bennett Eppinger and Dan Callender

Bennett Eppinger and Dan Callender

USF student Rachael Davis prepares the entree during cocktail hour.

USF student Rachael Davis prepares the entree during cocktail hour.

USF students Connor Flick and Patrick McGeorge chop scallions.

USF students Connor Flick and Patrick McGeorge chop scallions.

Carlos Moreira, Darren Gambrell, Coy Carter and Adam Carmer

Carlos Moreira, Darren Gambrell, Coy Carter and Adam Carmer

Audrey Robbins and Harry Leopold

Audrey Robbins and Harry Leopold

USF student Amber Bixby waits for her table guests to make their way into the ballroom.

USF student Amber Bixby waits for her table guests to make their way into the ballroom.

University of South Florida hosted HospitaBull March 21 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Students study and hit the books most days, but on March 21 they took their studies to the test. 

The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee Hospitality Management program students dropped their pens and paper for knives and chopping blocks for the school's annual HospitaBull at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. 

Each year, students studying to be in the hospitality industry prepare and serve a meal for donors and guests, giving the students a chance to experience organizing a dinner party for a large number of people. 

This year, the students prepared garlic and rosemary chicken breast with roasted shallots, smashed potato, asparagus and baby carrots with a barolo-tomato sauce. For dessert, guests enjoyed a key lime mousse with tropical mango chutney and macadamia nut brittle.

While the students were busy cooking in the kitchen, guests mingled in the lobby hallways, sipping cocktails. Then, they were ushered into the ballroom and greeted by a USF student who would be taking care of their table for the evening. 

After guests were seated, Dean of the College Pat Moreo and Chancellor Karen Holbrook addressed the event-goers before dinner was served. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

