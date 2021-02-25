Two tied for lead after round one of WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession

Webb Simpson and Matthew Fitzpatrick are leading the pack after round one of the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession.

Simpson and Fitzpatrick both shot six under par on Thursday and hold a one-stroke lead over a group of four golfers that includes former World No. 1 golfer Brooks Koepka and 2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia. Six golfers are behind them at four under par, including the event's defending champion, Patrick Reed.

In a post-round press conference, Simpson said the course at The Concession Golf Club played firm and fast Thursday.

"I worked on a couple things last week with putting alignment and with my driver and I saw good things from that today," Simpson said. "You always want to see it [the] first round back, but it doesn't always happen that way."

Fitzpatrick said the course at Concession forced him to think about his tee shots and approach shots, which he appreciated. He also said the greens were "lightning quick" and sloped more than other courses.

"Where the flags are, they're put in tight little areas," Fitzpatrick said. "You've got to make sure you catch the right slopes to either get it close or just to the fat part of the green. That's what we did really well today and got to do more of it the next three."

Bryson DeChambeau, who won the 2015 NCAA Championships at The Concession, finished five over par in round one.