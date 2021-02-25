 Skip to main content
World No. 4-ranked Xander Schauffele twirls his golf cub after finishing the No. 10 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Schauffele parred the hole and would finish the round one under par.

Two tied for lead after round one of WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 |

Yuki Inamori putts on the No. 11 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Inamori would bogey the hole. He finished the round one over par.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 |

Max Homa watches his tee shot on the No. 10 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Homa would birdie the hole, but finished the round one over par.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 |

World No. 15-ranked Daniel Berger his his second shot on the No. 18 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Berger would par the hole. He finished the round one over par.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 |

Andy Sullivan smashes his tee shot from the No. 10 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Sullivan would bogey the hole. He finished the round six over par.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 |

World No. 1-ranked Dustin Johnson walks to the green on hole No. 18 at The Concession Golf Club. Johnson would double bogey the hole. He finished the round five over par.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 |

Will Zalatoris fills out his scorecard after the No. 10 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Zalatoris would bogey the hole. He finished the round at even par.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 |

Bubba Watson watches his tee shot on the No. 10 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Watson finished his round five over par.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 |

Bubba Watson waves to the crowd at the No. 11 hole after making a birdie putt. Watson would finish five over par for the round.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 |

Adam Scott and other golfers practiced on the putting green before their rounds on Thursday.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 |

Sami Valimaki chips from the edge of the course on the No. 11 hole at The Concession Golf Club. Valimaki would par the hole and finish the round at even par.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 |

Rory McIlroy consults with his caddie before beginning his round Thursday. McIlroy would finish the round three under par.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 |

World No. 8-ranked Rory McIlroy tees off from the No. 10 hole at The Concession Golf Club. McIlroy would birdie the hole. He finished the round three under par.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 |

Adam Scott visualizes a putt on the No. 10 green with his hands. Scott would par the hole and finished his round even par.

Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 |

Webb Simpson and Matthew Fitzpatrick both shot six under par.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Webb Simpson and Matthew Fitzpatrick are leading the pack after round one of the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession. 

Simpson and Fitzpatrick both shot six under par on Thursday and hold a one-stroke lead over a group of four golfers that includes former World No. 1 golfer Brooks Koepka and 2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia. Six golfers are behind them at four under par, including the event's defending champion, Patrick Reed. 

In a post-round press conference, Simpson said the course at The Concession Golf Club played firm and fast Thursday. 

"I worked on a couple things last week with putting alignment and with my driver and I saw good things from that today," Simpson said. "You always want to see it [the] first round back, but it doesn't always happen that way."

Fitzpatrick said the course at Concession forced him to think about his tee shots and approach shots, which he appreciated. He also said the greens were "lightning quick" and sloped more than other courses. 

"Where the flags are, they're put in tight little areas," Fitzpatrick said. "You've got to make sure you catch the right slopes to either get it close or just to the fat part of the green. That's what we did really well today and got to do more of it the next three."

Bryson DeChambeau, who won the 2015 NCAA Championships at The Concession, finished five over par in round one. 

 

