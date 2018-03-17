Twin Shores and Gulfshore parade for St. Patrick's Day

There was no pot of gold, but there was still plenty of St. Patrick’s Day cheer at the Twin Shores and Gulfshore annual parade.

On March 17, the two complexes banded together to bring their 42nd parade to life. Complete with special guests Uncle Sam, a leprechaun and Saint Patrick himself, the parade ventured from the Twin Shores clubhouse to the end of Gulfshore where a party was awaiting parade goers.

Residents competed to see who could best decorate golf carts, and two groups, The Blarney Bunch and The Paddy-O Furniture Drill Team performed throughout the parade route.

At the party, attendees enjoyed green beer, corned beef sandwiches and games.



