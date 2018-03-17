 Skip to main content
Mike Freeland as Saint Patrick and George Bader as Uncle Sam

Twin Shores and Gulfshore parade for St. Patrick's Day

Mike Freeland as Saint Patrick and George Bader as Uncle Sam

Erica and Kyler Underwood and Cheri Tow

Erica and Kyler Underwood and Cheri Tow

The “Paddy-O” Furniture Drill Team performs their routine during the parade.

The "Paddy-O" Furniture Drill Team performs their routine during the parade.

Cynthia and Stan Slader hold the banner for The Blarney Brunch.

Cynthia and Stan Slader hold the banner for The Blarney Brunch.

Kay Heigle acts as a leprechaun during the parade.

Kay Heigle acts as a leprechaun during the parade.

Don Whiston was the parade grand marshal

Don Whiston was the parade grand marshal

The Blarney Bunch performs during the parade.

The Blarney Bunch performs during the parade.

Joe Zampino gives a thumbs up as he rides his golf cart through the parade route.

Joe Zampino gives a thumbs up as he rides his golf cart through the parade route.

Susie Hettmansperger and Kathi McCauley

Susie Hettmansperger and Kathi McCauley

Uncle Sam smiles at the crowd as he walks the parade route.

Uncle Sam smiles at the crowd as he walks the parade route.

Art Reitz, Marge Tonner and Tom McCarthy

Art Reitz, Marge Tonner and Tom McCarthy

The “Paddy-O” Furniture Drill Team performs their routine during the parade.

The “Paddy-O” Furniture Drill Team performs their routine during the parade.

Twin Shores and Gulfshore residents have participated in this parade for 42 years.

Twin Shores and Gulfshore residents have participated in this parade for 42 years.

Janet Thompson, Bill Tow and Pat Cotty

Janet Thompson, Bill Tow and Pat Cotty

Bob Lentz and Mitch Morgan

Bob Lentz and Mitch Morgan

Twin Shores and Gulfshore residents and their families line the streets to watch the parade.

Twin Shores and Gulfshore residents and their families line the streets to watch the parade.

The “Paddy-O” Furniture Drill Team performs their routine during the parade.

The “Paddy-O” Furniture Drill Team performs their routine during the parade.

The Blarney Bunch performs during the parade.

The Blarney Bunch performs during the parade.

Dottye Van Iten and Kaye Brininger

Dottye Van Iten and Kaye Brininger

Kaye and Jack Brininger and Al and Dottye Van Iten

Kaye and Jack Brininger and Al and Dottye Van Iten

The two communities hosted their 42nd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade March 17.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

There was no pot of gold, but there was still plenty of St. Patrick’s Day cheer at the Twin Shores and Gulfshore annual parade.

On March 17, the two complexes banded together to bring their 42nd parade to life. Complete with special guests Uncle Sam, a leprechaun and Saint Patrick himself, the parade ventured from the Twin Shores clubhouse to the end of Gulfshore where a party was awaiting parade goers.

Residents competed to see who could best decorate golf carts, and two groups, The Blarney Bunch and The Paddy-O Furniture Drill Team performed throughout the parade route.

At the party, attendees enjoyed green beer, corned beef sandwiches and games.


 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

