Trot before the turkey in Sarasota

If James and Chelsea Toldi of Lakewood Ranch have started a tradition of running races on Thanksgiving morning, they might look back on the 2020 Florida Turkey Trot at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota as something very special.

"We're both runners, but this is Chelsea's first race since the new one," a smiling James Toldi said at the finish.

The "new one" is their 5-month-old son Parker, their first child who James pushed through the race in a baby stroller.

The Florida Turkey Trot made its debut two years ago and drew 4,000 runners last year for its second edition. This year's event was held over two days so organizers could stagger the starting times to keep the runners socially distanced.

North Port's Jenna Marks and Mike Fuller, who are engaged, said they wanted to start a tradition running at the Florida Turkey Trot as well. However, they also had other incentive.

"It gets us in the mood for all the food," Marks said.