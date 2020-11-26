 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch's James and Chelsea Toldi finish the Florida Turkey Trot with their 5-month-old baby, Parker.

Trot before the turkey in Sarasota

Sarasota's Isabella Williamson checks her finishing time. She says she needed to get a workout before she starts eating turkey.

Runners finished with a festival finish tower in the background.

Griffin McNeish of Summerville, S.C. (jumping) appears a little more serious about his warm-up than other Turkey Trot runners around him.

Griffin McNeish of Summerville, S.C., lets people know he finishes No. 1 among the first wave of runners.

North Port's Mike Fuller and Jenna Marks, who are engaged, ran together. Fuller admits, "She's more fit than I am." She says, "He usually rides his bike when I run."

Lakewood Ranch's Denise Keller says the race was festive and added she is just happy to "get out."

Runners enjoy the scenery as they cross a bridge at Nathan Benderson Park.

East County's LeAnn and Joel Gonzalez say they felt safe since the race was so spread out in the open.

Angi Darling of St. Petersburg says she is staying away from people she doesn't know during the race. "Which is everyone," she said with a laugh.

Venice 10-year-old Sydney Johnson finishes in a personal best of 21 minutes for the 5K race.

Friends Ethan McCormack of East County and Alexa Olivas of Bradenton finish alongside the lake.

Runners were organized in three distinct lines before the start.

Venice's Karen Bray and her Goldendoodle Newton finish. She says the race allows her to eat a little more turkey than planned.

Runners sprint away at the start of the first group.

Little orange markers made sure runners kept their distance while lining up.

Parrish 9-year-old Evan Fulton is excited to get the race started. He ran with dad Ian and mom Valerie.

Sarasota's Lauren Lumley finishes first among the women in the first wave of runners. She was thrilled because it was her first race since the pandemic began.

East County's Jill Eisenbeis says she felt comfortable with the way the Florida Turkey Trot was organized.

Florida Turkey Trot runners build an appetite for Thanksgiving with a morning run.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

If James and Chelsea Toldi of Lakewood Ranch have started a tradition of running races on Thanksgiving morning, they might look back on the 2020 Florida Turkey Trot at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota as something very special.

"We're both runners, but this is Chelsea's first race since the new one," a smiling James Toldi said at the finish.

The "new one" is their 5-month-old son Parker, their first child who James pushed through the race in a baby stroller.

The Florida Turkey Trot made its debut two years ago and drew 4,000 runners last year for its second edition. This year's event was held over two days so organizers could stagger the starting times to keep the runners socially distanced. 

North Port's Jenna Marks and Mike Fuller, who are engaged, said they wanted to start a tradition running at the Florida Turkey Trot as well. However, they also had other incentive.

"It gets us in the mood for all the food," Marks said.

 

