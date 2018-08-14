 Skip to main content
District 71 State Representative candidate Tracy Pratt and Longboat Key Democratic Club Ken Marsh

Tracy Pratt addresses Longboat Key Democrats

Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 |

District 71 State Representative candidate Tracy Pratt and Longboat Key Democratic Club Ken Marsh

Fran Blum, Phyllis Ploener, congressional candidate for the 16th district David Shapiro and Arlene Skversky

Alan Bandler and Alice and Murray Blueglass

Phyllis Ploener, Tessie Jose and Arlene Skversky

Ginny Johnson and Sue Johnson

Congressional candidate David Shapiro spoke with attendees on Aug. 14.

District 71 State Representative candidate Tracy Pratt was the club’s guest speaker Aug. 14.

Club President Ken Marsh welcomes the club members.

Judy Culbreth, Pamela Abbey, Tessie Jose and John Culbreth

The District 71 state representative candidate was the guest speaker Aug. 14 at the Longboat Key Democratic Club meeting.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Key Democratic Club gathered for the second time this summer on Aug. 14.

On Tuesday afternoon, about 25 club members met at the Portofino Restaurant & Grill to mingle with District 71 State Representative candidate Tracy Pratt and Congressional candidate David Shapiro.

Pratt was the meeting’s guest speaker, and Shapiro briefly addressed the crowd. The club’s next event will be in October.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

