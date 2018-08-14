Tracy Pratt addresses Longboat Key Democrats

The District 71 state representative candidate was the guest speaker Aug. 14 at the Longboat Key Democratic Club meeting.
The Longboat Key Democratic Club gathered for the second time this summer on Aug. 14.
On Tuesday afternoon, about 25 club members met at the Portofino Restaurant & Grill to mingle with District 71 State Representative candidate Tracy Pratt and Congressional candidate David Shapiro.
Pratt was the meeting’s guest speaker, and Shapiro briefly addressed the crowd. The club’s next event will be in October.