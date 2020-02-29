 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The Longboat Key Turtle Watch

Town of Longboat Key hosts open house

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

The Longboat Key Turtle Watch

Buy this Photo
Cyndi Seamon, Connie Schindewolf and Charlene Donnelly

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Cyndi Seamon, Connie Schindewolf and Charlene Donnelly

Buy this Photo
Howard Tessler, Aaron Kleiner and Tom Saunders

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Howard Tessler, Aaron Kleiner and Tom Saunders

Buy this Photo
Renee, Jaxon and Rachel DeBickero check out the Turtle Watch exhibits.

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Renee, Jaxon and Rachel DeBickero check out the Turtle Watch exhibits.

Buy this Photo
Jaxon DeBickero looks at a Turtle Watch diorama.

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Jaxon DeBickero looks at a Turtle Watch diorama.

Buy this Photo
Renee, Jaxon and Rachel DeBickero

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Renee, Jaxon and Rachel DeBickero

Buy this Photo
Kolton Adams makes sand art.

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Kolton Adams makes sand art.

Buy this Photo
Izzy and Nick DiSalvo

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Izzy and Nick DiSalvo

Buy this Photo
Kolton Adams and Izzy DiSalvo

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Kolton Adams and Izzy DiSalvo

Buy this Photo
Carolyn Brown and Jason Keen

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Carolyn Brown and Jason Keen

Buy this Photo
Residents fill out a town survey

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Residents fill out a town survey

Buy this Photo
Zuleika Zunz and Alahna and Lexie Smith check out the fire truck with guidance from David Oliger.

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Zuleika Zunz and Alahna and Lexie Smith check out the fire truck with guidance from David Oliger.

Buy this Photo
Gary Ulrich, Steve Branham and Dave Odenath of the Garden Club.

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Gary Ulrich, Steve Branham and Dave Odenath of the Garden Club.

Buy this Photo
Jason and Jordyn Keen talk to Charlene Donnelly.

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Jason and Jordyn Keen talk to Charlene Donnelly.

Buy this Photo
Connie Schindewolf talks Izzy and Nick DiSalvo through the diorama.

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Connie Schindewolf talks Izzy and Nick DiSalvo through the diorama.

Buy this Photo
Cano the dog is ready for his closeup.

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Cano the dog is ready for his closeup.

Buy this Photo
Debbie and Bob Jensen

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Debbie and Bob Jensen

Buy this Photo
Savannah Schield, Michelle Lowe and Trish Shinkle

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Savannah Schield, Michelle Lowe and Trish Shinkle

Buy this Photo
Bob Jensen fills out the CodeRed information.

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Bob Jensen fills out the CodeRed information.

Buy this Photo
Tina Adams and Sandy Drake run the grill.

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Tina Adams and Sandy Drake run the grill.

Buy this Photo
Fire chief Paul Dezzi with Diane and Pete Cumming.

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Fire chief Paul Dezzi with Diane and Pete Cumming.

Buy this Photo
Colum Keen makes cotton candy

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Colum Keen makes cotton candy

Buy this Photo
Joseph M'Mwirichia

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Joseph M'Mwirichia

Buy this Photo
Document shredding was also available at the event.

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 |

Document shredding was also available at the event.

Buy this Photo
Share
Residents mingled with town organizations at Bayfront Park.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Longboat Key organizations leapt at the chance to connect with the residents they serve at the Community Open House on Feb. 29 as Leap Day brought dozens of residents to Bayfront Park to mix and mingle with their fire and police departments and several town organizations. 

“We were born and raised (on Longboat Key),” said Rachel DeBickero, who came from down the street to the event. “I can't believe we never knew about this event.” 

Various town organizations had tables set up, including departments of town government, the Longboat Key Turtle Watch, the Longboat Key Bicycle Association and the Longboat Key Garden Club.

“We’ve seen an incredible amount of visitors,” Turtle Watch member Charlene Donnelly said. “It started as soon as we set up.”

Every organization had a display to show what they were all about. Turtle Watch had a loggerhead turtle shell and dioramas of healthy home habits for island dwellers. 

“We want to get people to ask questions,” Donnelly said. “They love visuals. It’s all about getting people to relate and there are different ways to interact.” 

Assistant to the town manager and Garden Club president Susan Phillips presided over the CodeRed booth, assisting residents with questions about the emergency alert system. 

“Most people, when they walk by, I ask if they received the CodeRed alert on Thursday (about closures on GMD),” Susan Phillips said. “If they say, ‘What are you talking about?’ then I explain it to them.” 

Phillips appreciated the community-facing event for allowing residents to ask questions and sign up for the emergency alerts on the spot.  

Town employees and residents brought their children to the event, and the youngest attendees made quick friends with each other as they explored the exhibits and the fire truck. Attendees got to snack on cotton candy as well as burgers and hot dogs grilled up by the fire department and residents on their early-afternoon walks through the park had the opportunity to stop and learn more about where they live. 

Related Stories

Advertisement