Top Longboat-area real estate sales of 2021

John Ringling Estates

David and Nancy Morgan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 139 S. Washington Drive to

Vicki James, trustee, of Auburn, Ind., for $10.6 million. Built in 1936, it has five

bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 7,817 square feet of living area. It previously

sold for $3 million in 2003.



Longboat Key

Joseph Sena sold her home at 5965 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James and Amanda Holanda,

of Montgomery, New Jersey, for $10.15 million. Built in 2007, it has six bedrooms, five-

and-a-half baths, a pool and 10,087 square feet of living area.



Longboat Key

Timothy Mayleben, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 5050 Gulf of Mexico

Drive to Carolyn Feldsine, trustee, for $9.1 million. Built in 2016, it has five bedrooms,

five-and-three-half baths, a pool and 7,578 square feet of living area. It previously sold

for $7 million in 2018.



Lido

RLN Aspen Holdings LLC sold the home at 1435 Westway Drive to Sean Stumler,

trustee, of Sarasota, for $7.7 million. Built in 2013, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half

baths, a pool and 5,566 square feet of living area.



Country Club Shores

St Resi Sarasota LLC sold the home at 600 Wedge Lane to Diane Dello Russo, of

Longwood, for $7.5 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a

pool and 4,338 square feet of living area.



Sleepy Lagoon Park

Thomas and Mary Holmes, of N. Chatham, Massachusetts, sold two home sat 612 Juan

Anasco Drive to Wilson AMI LLC for $7.5 million. The first property was built in 1998,

it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 8,080 square feet of living area. The second

property was built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 896 square feet of living

area.

Bonaire at Longboat Key

Marijo Chudik Martin and Anthony Albert Martin, trustees, of Westerville, Ohio, sold the

Unit 1 condominium at 5005 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Paul Seed for $7.13 million. Built

in 2017, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 6,380 square feet of living area.



Emerald Harbor

Mary Beth Beasley, trustee, of Franklin, Tenn., sold the home at 771 Old Compass Road

to Mark Delbert Pyke and Gail Reeder Pyke, of Longboat Key, for $6.85 million. Built in

2012, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,016 square feet of living

area. It previously sold for $4.25 million in 2018.

Longboat Key

Sylvia Cheek, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the property at 5541 Gulf of Mexico Drive to

Winfred Hawkins and Kari Hawkins, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $6.75 million. Built

in 1986, it has 11 bedrooms, 11-and-three-half baths, a pool and 14,005 square feet of

living area. It previously sold for $3.4 million in 2000.



Bird Key

Birdie Partners LLC sold the home at 233 Seagull Lane to Sunshine Dam Partners LLC

for $6.65 million. Built in 2007, it has six bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 7,554 square feet of living area.