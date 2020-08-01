 Skip to main content
Logan Veith tees off on hole No. 1 at Palm Aire Country Club.

Top junior golfers compete in match play event

Tim Williamson, who attends Lakewood Ranch High, watches his shot soar.

Sarasota's Carson Spence tees off.

Jonah Winter, who attends Booker High, sinks a putt on hole No 4.

Connor DeMichele, who attends Riverview High, entered the day as the No. 1 seed.

Russell Aetonu, who attends Riverview High, hits a shot from the rough onto the green.

Logan Veith, who attends Braden River High, picks up his ball after sinking a putt to win his first match.

Connor DeMichele won his first match against Wesley Morgan.

Russell Aetonu watches his drive on hole No. 1 hit the fairway.

Sarasota's Carson Spence gathers himself after his first tee shot.

Jake Naese, who attends The Out-of-Door Academy, hits his ball out of a bunker on hole No. 4.

Wyatt Plattner attends Cardinal Mooney High.

Jonah Winter defeated Carson Spence in his first match of the day.

Jake Naese putts from the middle of the green. He would lose his first round matchup to Max Barile.

Tim Williamson won his second match 3&2.

The event will continue on Sunday.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

On day two of the Suncoast Jr. Match Play Invitational, 16 of the top junior golfers in the region gathered at Palm Aire Country Club on Saturday to go head-to-head. 

By the end of the day, only four golfers will remain in the winner's bracket, though the rest will compete on the event's final day in a consolation bracket. 

Sarasota golfers in Saturday's event included Booker High's Jonah Winter, Riverview High's Connor DeMichele and Russell Aetonu, Sarasota High's Carson Spence and Cardinal Mooney High's Wyatt Plattner. 

East County golfers in the event included Lakewood Ranch's Tim Williamson, Braden River High's Logan Veith and The Out-of-Door Academy's Jake Naese. 

For a full list of results, visit the event's website. The action will continue tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. at Sarasota's Laurel Oak Country Club. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

