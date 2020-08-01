Top junior golfers compete in match play event

On day two of the Suncoast Jr. Match Play Invitational, 16 of the top junior golfers in the region gathered at Palm Aire Country Club on Saturday to go head-to-head.

By the end of the day, only four golfers will remain in the winner's bracket, though the rest will compete on the event's final day in a consolation bracket.

Sarasota golfers in Saturday's event included Booker High's Jonah Winter, Riverview High's Connor DeMichele and Russell Aetonu, Sarasota High's Carson Spence and Cardinal Mooney High's Wyatt Plattner.

East County golfers in the event included Lakewood Ranch's Tim Williamson, Braden River High's Logan Veith and The Out-of-Door Academy's Jake Naese.

For a full list of results, visit the event's website. The action will continue tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. at Sarasota's Laurel Oak Country Club.