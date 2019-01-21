To honor King, participants walk in Unity

Under brilliant skies and chilly weather, marchers took part this morning in the annual Unity Walk in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The event, preceded by a community breakfast, was led by the Booker High School marching band and Booker High School JROTC. The walk started at Robert L. Taylor Community Center and went about a mile to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, on Cocoanut Avenue.

Local organizations including Second Chance Last Opportunity marched with young and old in honor of the iconic civil rights leader.