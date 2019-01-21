 Skip to main content
Kiera and Karissa Forlenza

To honor King, participants walk in Unity

Monday, Jan. 21, 2019

Kiera and Karissa Forlenza

Gerard Ash and Kewain Dye rode their bikes in lieu of marching.

Alex Fic, a French horn player in the Booker High School band, marched in the walk.

Makayla Walter, Malcolm Gaudin, Mykah Walters, Malik Gaudin, Mac Gaudin and Mac Gaudin, Jr.

Ahmad Tillery tries out the drums before the march.

MJ Richardson uses Galilea Allende's drumstick, from Booker High School, to play around the drums.

Nina Tortelli and April Glasco march with a sign for Second Chance Last Opportunity. Glasco is the founder of the nonprofit.

Freddie Atkins directs the marchers.

There were around 100 marchers at the beginning of the MLK Day Unity march.

Kiera and Karissa Forlenza and Mary Homola

Annual event kicks off with breakfast, then a procession to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, on Cocoanut Avenue. 
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Under brilliant skies and chilly weather, marchers took part this morning in the annual Unity Walk in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

See also: Event marks integration of Sarasota beaches

The event, preceded by a community breakfast, was led by the Booker High School marching band and Booker High School JROTC. The walk started at Robert L. Taylor Community Center and went about a mile to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, on Cocoanut Avenue. 

Local organizations including Second Chance Last Opportunity marched with young and old in honor of the iconic civil rights leader.

